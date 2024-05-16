Pretty Tasty Collagen Tea Cans Available Now at Pop Up Grocer

Pretty Tasty Tea Continues Retail Expansion This Spring

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Tasty Tea (Pretty Tasty), a beverage brand dedicated to innovating in the beauty space through its line of delicious and flavorful collagen teas, announced its ready-to-drink tea line is available now at Pop Up Grocer, the discovery destination for new, better-for-you products.

Beginning today, all Pretty Tasty Tea ready-to-drink flavor varieties, including Peach, Raspberry, Lemon and Black Tea are available for purchase as single cans at Pop Up Grocer's flagship location in New York City. Pretty Tasty Tea will also be available on Uber Eats via Pop Up Grocer. This marks Pretty Tasty's first dedicated brick-and-mortar retail release.

The current offering includes:

Pretty Tasty Tea Raspberry Tea Ready-to-Drink Cans ($4)

Pretty Tasty Tea Peach Tea Ready-to-Drink Cans ($4)

Pretty Tasty Tea Lemon Tea Ready-to-Drink Cans ($4)

Pretty Tasty Tea Black Tea Ready-to-Drink Cans ($4)

Pretty Tasty set out to disrupt the functional beverage category in January 2024 with its high-quality ingredients and beautifully-designed packaging. The brand's first release, its popular ready-to-drink cans, are formulated with high-quality bovine collagen peptides, which have been known to support joint health, the skin's moisture barrier, nail beds, and hair through increased keratin production.

To learn more about how to shop Pretty Tasty at Pop Up Grocer, please visit: www.popupgrocer.com/products/pretty-tasty.

ABOUT PRETTY TASTY

Pretty Tasty has emerged as a delicious solution to help consumers look and feel their very best through its line of thoughtful collagen teas. Its high-quality, bovine-sourced collagen protein peptides support skin, nails and hair. Pretty Tasty's full offering, including its Pretty Tasty Tea ready-to-drink and stick pack varieties, contains no artificial flavors and is free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts. Looking and feeling pretty has never tasted so good.

For more information about Pretty Tasty, please visit www.prettytasty.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Media Contact

Athena Smith, Pretty Tasty, 1 201.526.4977, [email protected]

SOURCE Pretty Tasty