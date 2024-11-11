Pretty Tasty Peach Iced Tea Cans Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Coffee & Tea Award Winner

Full List of Award Winners Available on GoodHousekeeping.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Tasty announced today that its Peach Iced Tea Cans were named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Coffee & Tea Awards. The full list of award winners can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/kitchenawards2024.

"We're thrilled that our Pretty Tasty Peach Iced Tea Cans have been named a Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Coffee & Tea Award Winner," said Scarlett Leung, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder, Pretty Tasty.

Pretty Tasty Peach Iced Tea Cans seamlessly intertwine the succulent essence of ripe peaches and the nourishing power of collagen. One single-serving can includes 10 grams of collagen peptides that are equivalent to 10 grams of protein. Made with zero sugar, zero carbs, no artificial colors and free from all major allergens, Pretty Tasty Peach Iced Tea is a simple-to-consume, on-the-go iced tea that not only has proven benefits, but actually tastes good, too.

For more information about Pretty Tasty, please visit prettytasty.com.

About Pretty Tasty

Pretty Tasty has emerged as a delicious solution to help consumers look and feel their very best through its line of thoughtfully-crafted collagen iced teas. Its high-quality, bovine-sourced collagen protein peptides support skin, nails and hair. Pretty Tasty's full offering, including its Pretty Tasty ready-to-drink and stick pack varieties, contains no artificial flavors, 10 grams of collagen protein, low in sugar and is free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts. Looking and feeling pretty has never tasted so good.

