Pretty Tasty Tea Announces Availability Of Its Popular Collagen Tea Line On Faire

Marketplace Offers Independent Retailers Wholesale Opportunity to Stock Pretty Tasty's New Collagen Tea Line

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Tasty Tea (Pretty Tasty), a beverage brand dedicated to innovating in the beauty space through its line of delicious and flavorful collagen teas, announced today its assortment is now available on Faire, the online marketplace used by independent retailers to discover and buy unique products from around the world. Independent retailers in 50,000 cities now have access to place wholesale orders across Pretty Tasty's entire collagen tea portfolio, including its new Stick Pack Pouches.

"Partnering with Faire allows us to provide Pretty Tasty Tea wholesale to tens of thousands of independent retailers at once, expanding our retail footprint in a meaningful way," said Chris Taylor, CEO, Pretty Tasty. "Until now, Pretty Tasty has been available exclusively through our website and Amazon, only. We look forward to building new wholesale relationships on Faire, and bringing Pretty Tasty to local shops and marketplaces in communities across the country."

Pretty Tasty set out to disrupt the functional beverage category with its high-quality ingredients and beautifully-designed packaging. Since launch, influencers and consumers alike have raved about its delicious flavor varieties, thoughtful ingredients, and gorgeous color palette. As a result, Pretty Tasty Tea sold out just three weeks after launch, leading the team to rush a restock to meet demand.

Pretty Tasty's assortment, available now on Faire, includes:

Pretty Tasty Tea Raspberry Tea Ready-to-Drink Cans (12-pack)

Pretty Tasty Tea Peach Tea Ready-to-Drink Cans (12-pack)

Pretty Tasty Tea Lemon Tea Ready-to-Drink Cans (12-pack)

Pretty Tasty Tea Original Black Tea Ready-to-Drink Cans (12-pack)

Pretty Tasty Tea Raspberry Tea Stick Pack Pouch (30-count)

Pretty Tasty Tea Peach Tea Stick Pack Pouch (30-count)

Pretty Tasty Tea Lemon Tea Stick Pack Pouch (30-count)

Pretty Tasty Tea Variety Tea Stick Pack Pouch (30-count)

To shop Pretty Tasty on Faire, please visit: https://www.faire.com/en-ca/brand/b_exf5wprypx

ABOUT PRETTY TASTY

Pretty Tasty has emerged as a delicious solution to help consumers look and feel their very best through its line of thoughtful collagen teas. Its high-quality, bovine-sourced collagen protein peptides support skin, nails and hair. Pretty Tasty's full offering, including its Pretty Tasty Tea ready-to-drink and stick pack varieties, contains no artificial flavors and is free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts. Looking and feeling pretty has never tasted so good.

For more information about Pretty Tasty, please visit www.prettytasty.com

Media Contact

Athena Smith, Pretty Tasty, 1 201-526-4977, [email protected], https://www.prettytasty.com/

SOURCE Pretty Tasty