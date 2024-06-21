Pretty Tasty to Showcase its Line of Collagen Iced Teas at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

Visit Pretty Tasty at Booth #5162

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Tasty will showcase its rejuvenating collagen iced teas at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show (booth #5162). This is the first time the team will be attending the Summer Fancy Food Show as Pretty Tasty launched its ready-to-drink and ready-to-mix stick pack varieties in January 2024. Since then, the brand has quickly emerged as a delicious solution to help consumers look and feel their best through its line of bovine-sourced collagen iced teas.

Pretty Tasty set out to bridge the gap between the beauty and functional beverage categories through refreshing, collagen iced teas. Perfectly formulated with the recommended daily dose of collagen protein (10 grams) and made with no artificial flavors and a gluten-free formula, Pretty Tasty's entire line is also free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts.

"Coming on the heels of a big win at The BevNET New Beverage Showdown, our team is looking forward to being first-time exhibitors at the Summer Fancy Food Show," said Chris Taylor, CEO, Pretty Tasty. "We are continuing to build on this momentum and eager to introduce Pretty Tasty to an even greater audience at the largest B2B-only specialty food industry event in North America."

Attendees who visit the Pretty Tasty booth between June 23-25 will have the opportunity to sample all four varieties of its ready-to-drink collagen iced tea, including Peach, Raspberry Lemon and Original Black Tea. The brand's ready-to-mix collagen stick packs in Peach, Raspberry, and Lemon varieties will also be available for on-site sampling.

To pre-book an appointment to meet with the Pretty Tasty team at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show booth #5162, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT PRETTY TASTY

Pretty Tasty has emerged as a delicious solution to help consumers look and feel their very best through its line of thoughtfully-crafted collagen iced teas. Its high-quality, bovine-sourced collagen protein peptides support skin, nails and hair. Pretty Tasty's full offering, including its Pretty Tasty ready-to-drink and stick pack varieties, contains no artificial flavors, 10 grams of collagen protein, low in sugar and is free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts. Looking and feeling pretty has never tasted so good.

Media Contact

Samantha Henry, Pretty Tasty, 1 7324397341, [email protected] , https://www.prettytasty.com/

SOURCE Pretty Tasty