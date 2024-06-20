Pretty Tasty Wins Big at BevNET New Beverage Showdown 27

New start-up iced tea brand takes top honor in field of over 150 emerging beverage companies

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Tasty, a beverage brand dedicated to innovating in the beauty and beverage space with its line of delicious and flavorful collagen iced teas, was recently crowned champion of the BevNET New Beverage Showdown 27. Pretty Tasty, and its presenting Co-Founder Scarlett Leung, impressed the judges at BevNET Live Summer 2024, defeating over 150 other emerging beverage brands in a pitch-style competition to take home this season's top honor.

BevNET New Beverage Showdown is the leading business pitch competition for the beverage industry. Designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders, it focuses on the innovators and entrepreneurs designing the products of tomorrow. Throughout its rich 15-year history, BevNET New Beverage Showdown has served as a springboard for some of today's most popular beverage brands in their earliest launch days. Pretty Tasty's win solidifies it as the brand-to-watch in the fast-growing functional beverage category.

"To have Pretty Tasty recognized on such a prestigious stage surrounded by our industry peers is truly an honor," said Scarlett Leung, Pretty Tasty Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder. "This win validates our product across the beverage industry as the judges unanimously agreed on the superior taste of the product. Both collagen and protein are two of the fastest growing supplements, showing just how much there is a need in the market for a delicious, convenient option to incorporate them into everyday routines, and Pretty Tasty resolves it."

Leung participated in two rounds of live pitching, along with an interactive Q&A, impressing the judges (made up of a panel of investors, retailers, founders, and BevNET staff) to take home the prestigious title for the brand.

Pretty Tasty is a simple delivery mechanism for self-care. With the familiar flavors of Raspberry, Peach, Lemon and Original Black Tea, its line of iced tea makes consuming 10 grams of collagen protein easy and delicious. Throughout the competition, the judges applauded Pretty Tasty for being approachable. Specifically, they loved its disruptive packaging and "nice, smooth taste." In addition to the instant awareness and industry credibility the accolade brings, Pretty Tasty will also receive a generous advertising package and promotional support from BevNET.

For more information about Pretty Tasty, please visit https://www.prettytasty.com/. To inquire about wholesale orders, please contact: [email protected].

ABOUT PRETTY TASTY

Pretty Tasty has emerged as a delicious solution to help consumers look and feel their very best through its line of thoughtfully-crafted collagen teas. Its high-quality, bovine-sourced collagen protein peptides support skin, nails and hair. Pretty Tasty's full offering, including its Pretty Tasty ready-to-drink and stick pack varieties, contains no artificial flavors, 10 grams of collagen protein, low in sugar and is free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts. Looking and feeling pretty has never tasted so good.

Media Contact

Samantha Henry, Pretty Tasty, 1 732-439-7341, [email protected], www.prettytasty.com

SOURCE Pretty Tasty