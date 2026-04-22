Prevastone Inc. Launches CERO Multi®--The Original Zero Vitamin C Multivitamin Formulated by Physicians for Kidney Stone Formers

"Most vitamins on the market aren't made with kidney stone formers in mind," said Mark Salley CEO Prevastone Inc. "We created CERO Multivitamin to change that. It's the first supplement that puts safety and science first for this growing population." Post this

"Most vitamins on the market aren't made with kidney stone formers in mind," said Mark Salley CEO Prevastone Inc. "We created CERO Multivitamin to change that. It's the first supplement that puts safety and science first for this growing population."

Kidney Kind by Design

An estimated 1 in 10 people will develop kidney stones during their lifetime, with recurrence rates approaching 50% within five years (Scales et al., 2012; Rule et al., 2014). Despite this high risk, no daily multivitamin has been specifically designed to address the unique nutritional needs of individuals prone to kidney stones—until now.

CERO Multivitamin was developed to close that gap—with a formulation that includes:

Zero high-oxalate ingredients, a known trigger for calcium oxalate stones





No vitamin C (ascorbic acid), which has been linked to increased stone formation risk





A complete panel of essential vitamins and minerals, in clinically safe doses





Clean-label ingredients that are non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan-friendly

"People with a history of kidney stones often feel left out of the wellness conversation," says Mark Salley, CEO of Prevastone Inc. "We created CERO Multivitamin so they don't have to choose between daily health and kidney safety."

Backed by the Kidney Stone Community

The launch of CERO Multivitamin comes in partnership with the Worst Pain Ever platform—a patient education and advocacy platform dedicated to kidney stone awareness, and supported by Advanced MedTech.

Available Now

CERO Multivitamin is now available for purchase exclusively at ceromulti.com, with single bottles and monthly subscriptions available. Designed to complement both medical guidance and kidney-friendly nutrition, CERO Multivitamin is setting a new standard for everyday supplements.

About CERO Multivitamin

CERO Multi is the original multivitamin created specifically for kidney stone formers. Developed by a leading urologist and rooted in clinical research, CERO Multivitamin delivers essential daily nutrients in a clean, oxalate-free, kidney kind formula. With no vitamin C, and no risky extras; CERO Multivitamin offers a smarter path to wellness for millions of people at risk of kidney stone formation and recurrence. Learn more at ceromulti.com.

About Advanced MedTech Holdings

Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH) is one of the world's first fully integrated urology

companies, driving innovation in urological care through minimally invasive solutions and global reach. Headquartered in Singapore and operating in over 100 countries, AMTH is a leading market leader in stone lithotripsy and manages the world's largest online urology community.

The Group combines German engineering excellence with advanced digital and clinical

capabilities aiming to improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals across the continuum of care. Its portfolio includes renowned brands such as Dornier MedTech, WIKKON, Northern Litho, NextMed, and AMT Manufacturing.

With over 1,000 employees worldwide, AMTH aims to continue to expand its impact through strategic investments in R&D, manufacturing, and partnerships— contributing to the evolving standard of care in endourology and shaping the future of medical technology. AMTH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek.

Worse Pain Ever

'Worst Pain Ever' is the world's largest kidney stone patient community, dedicated to

empowering kidney stone patients through patient education and community support. For more information, please visit https://www.urogpt.com.

References

Rule, A. D., Lieske, J. C., Li, X., Melton, L. J., & Krambeck, A. E. (2014). The ROKS nomogram for predicting a second symptomatic stone episode. Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, 25(12), 2878–2886.

Scales, C. D., Smith, A. C., Hanley, J. M., & Saigal, C. S. (2012). Prevalence of kidney stones in the United States. European Urology, 62(1), 160–165.

Media Contact:

Mark Salley

CEO / Prevastone, Inc.

[email protected]

www.ceromulti.com

Media Contact

Antonino Ruscitto, Prevastone, Inc., 1 714 321 5004, [email protected], ceromulti.com

SOURCE Prevastone, Inc.