Prevedere Expands Leadership Team with Three Seasoned Executives

More and more, companies are seeking help in understanding how external factors will impact their businesses. These new executive team members will be paramount in propelling our organization into our next stage of growth. Post this

The new hires are as follows:

Greg Schneider , Chief Marketing Officer: Schneider brings over 20 years of marketing and strategy expertise from companies including Qventus, Adaptive Insights, Epiphany, Extricity, and Prudential. At Adaptive Insights, he and Neil Thomas (see below) were instrumental in creating and scaling the go-to-market (GTM) motion that ultimately resulted in a $1.5 billion exit to Workday. Schneider will lead Prevedere's global marketing efforts with responsibility for driving customer demand and building brand on a global scale.





, Chief Marketing Officer: Schneider brings over 20 years of marketing and strategy expertise from companies including Qventus, Adaptive Insights, Epiphany, Extricity, and Prudential. At Adaptive Insights, he and (see below) were instrumental in creating and scaling the go-to-market (GTM) motion that ultimately resulted in a exit to Workday. Schneider will lead Prevedere's global marketing efforts with responsibility for driving customer demand and building brand on a global scale. Michelle Green , Chief Economist and Head of Customer Operations: Returning to Prevedere from her prior role as Principal Economist, Green leverages nearly 20 years of experience in specialized economic research in both private and public sectors. Her extensive background includes leadership roles at Stellantis and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In her new capacity, Green will lead Prevedere's Economic Advisory, Customer Success and Enablement, and Center of Excellence teams.





, Chief Economist and Head of Customer Operations: Returning to Prevedere from her prior role as Principal Economist, Green leverages nearly 20 years of experience in specialized economic research in both private and public sectors. Her extensive background includes leadership roles at Stellantis and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In her new capacity, Green will lead Prevedere's Economic Advisory, Customer Success and Enablement, and Center of Excellence teams. Neil Thomas , Chief Sales Officer: With an extensive background spanning over two decades of experience in enterprise software, Thomas brings his background in sales leadership from organizations such as Adaptive Insights, Vena Solutions, Avetta and Cognos. At Adaptive Insights, he and Greg Schneider (above) built a GTM team that ultimately created 4,000+ worldwide customer relationships and generated over $100 million in revenue. Thomas will lead Prevedere's sales team, working with both Prevedere's new and existing customers and partners.

The expansion of the leadership team follows the launch of Prevedere Generate, Prevedere's new generative AI product that seamlessly integrates into the company's suite of solutions. Prevedere Generate is the first step in the company's ongoing efforts to combine AI with their patented technology and extensive econometric analysis expertise.

To learn more about Prevedere and our executive team, please visit prevedere.com/leadership.

About Prevedere

Prevedere is the world's leading provider of global data and technology for Advanced Predictive Planning.

The Prevedere Advanced Predictive Planning platform is a patented market-leading technology for identifying relevant external factors and creating forward looking econometric models. With millions of model-ready data sets from thousands of external sources, the Prevedere Global Intelligence Cloud augments internal data to drive Advanced Predictive Planning.

Prevedere is trusted by world-leading companies, such as Kraft Heinz, Kimberly-Clark, FedEx, and McDonald's, to generate strategic intelligence with planning and management tools that enable better risk mitigation and greater opportunity development. To learn more, connect with Prevedere or visit prevedere.com.

Media Contact

Deej Savage, Alloy, on behalf of Prevedere, 855-300-8209, [email protected], prevedere.com

SOURCE Prevedere