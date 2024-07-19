Prevedere Expands with New Generative AI Functionality: Revolutionizing Forecasting with Expert-Level Insights on Leading External Drivers

Prevedere's Generative AI Copilot empowers executives, analysts, and functional teams with immediate, expert-level context on external drivers influencing their ongoing actual and predicted future performance. Post this

The new features have already delivered tangible benefits for Prevedere's customers. Brad Sayers, Vice President of Demand Planning at Milwaukee Tool, noted that the new Gen AI feature surpassed all his expectations for Gen AI within a forecasting and planning platform, and sees the ways it will benefit the company's needs for planning within a large enterprise organization.

Unrivaled Capabilities with Generative AI

The new Generative AI Copilot stands out with its unique features, empowering executives, analysts, and functional teams with immediate, expert-level context on external drivers influencing their predictive models. This sophisticated AI tool:

Informs users about which external drivers to consider in their predictive modeling.

Clearly explains predictive models with the expertise of an economist and data scientist.

Relates customer outcomes to current and future macroeconomic conditions by market.

Enhanced Features Across Key Modules

Prevedere now leverages Generative AI across its Search, Discover, and Predict modules, delivering unparalleled insights and enhancing user experience:

Search Module: Users can uncover relevant external drivers quickly and efficiently, guided by the AI's expertise.

Discover Module: Business users gain comprehensive context on how historical and future events impact their specific indicators, significantly speeding up decision-making.

Predict Module: The AI explains complex predictive models, making sophisticated econometric analysis accessible to all users.

Customer-Centric Development

Developed closely with industry leaders, Prevedere's new functionality addresses the growing need for fast, accurate, and actionable intelligence. According to a recent survey, 72% of CEOs consider generative AI a top investment priority. Prevedere responds to this demand by integrating advanced AI capabilities that enhance predictive planning and create significant user value.

Executive Commitment to Innovation

Since the inception of its predictive capabilities, Prevedere has been instrumental in enabling business leaders to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify new market opportunities. The introduction of the Generative AI Copilot marks a significant leap forward in forecasting technology, providing users with the expert guidance necessary to navigate complex economic landscapes.

Availability

The new Generative AI Copilot is now available to customers using Prevedere's Predictive Planning platform and will be rolled out across other products later this year.

The new Generative AI Copilot is now available to customers using Prevedere's Predictive Planning platform and will be rolled out across other products later this year.

About Prevedere

Prevedere is the world's leading provider of external insights and predictive analytics solutions, combining technology and econometric analysis to deliver actionable intelligence. The Prevedere platform offers a patented approach to identifying impactful external factors and constructing forward-looking models, supported by the Global Intelligence Cloud with data from thousands of external sources.

Trusted by industry leaders such as Kraft Heinz, Kimberly-Clark, Cargill, and McDonald's, Prevedere delivers strategic insights for superior risk mitigation and opportunity development. Learn more at http://prevedere.com.

