Prevedere Introduces Prevedere Generate, A Generative AI Solution That Brings Powerful New Forecasting Capabilities to Business Users Worldwide

"We're committed to enhancing our generative AI capabilities to further accelerate customer adoption and drive market expansion worldwide," said Rich Fitchen, Chief Executive Officer at Prevedere. "Our ongoing efforts combine generative AI with our patented technology and extensive econometric analysis expertise, allowing customers to quickly access actionable insights presented in easily digestible formats."

Since its inception, Prevedere's predictive AI engine, driven by external and internal data, has empowered enhanced decision-making and forecasting capabilities, enabling business leaders to reduce risk, identify market opportunities, and foresee impending economic and market shifts. Prevedere Generate builds on this capability by offering a natural language search that allows business leaders to uncover leading external drivers and add more context about historical and future events related to these indicators in record time.

With Prevedere's customer base and revenue growing over 50% in the first half of 2023, the new product introduction comes on the heels of Prevedere's recent executive transition. In his new role as Chief Product Officer, Rich Wagner focuses on expanding Prevedere's solutions by embracing emerging technologies such as generative AI.

"Combining generative AI with our predictive AI engine is a natural step in evolving our product," said Wagner. "I started Prevedere to fill a void in the forecasting process, and emerging technologies such as generative AI enable Prevedere to continue building the future of enterprise forecasting."

Today, Prevedere Generate is available for customers using Prevedere Discover, and will roll out to other products later this year.

About Prevedere

Prevedere is the world's leading global data and technology provider for Advanced Predictive Planning.

The Prevedere Advanced Predictive Planning platform is a patented market-leading technology for identifying relevant external factors and creating forward-looking econometric models. With millions of model-ready data sets from thousands of external sources, the Prevedere Global Intelligence Cloud augments internal data to drive Advanced Predictive Planning.

Prevedere is trusted by world-leading companies, such as Kraft Heinz, Kimberly Clark, Cargill, and McDonald's, to generate strategic intelligence with planning and management tools that enable better risk mitigation and greater opportunity development. To learn more, connect with Prevedere or visit prevedere.com.

