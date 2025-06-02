Prevent Blindness and NCCVEH Provide Free Educational Resources as New Disney/Pixar Film Elio Sparks Conversation about Eye Patches and Children's Vision

"The (Elio) movie provides parents a unique opportunity to discuss eye patches and healthy vision with their kids and learn more about ways to keep their vision healthy throughout their lifetime,"- Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

Fortunately, amblyopia and strabismus are highly treatable if detected early. Eye patching may be recommended for other vision and eye health issues as well, such as eye injuries. However, compliance with children wearing their eye patches as prescribed can be challenging for families.

Prevent Blindness and the NCCVEH are offering a variety of free resources on tips for eye patching, amblyopia, preventing eye injuries, and other children's vision topics, including dedicated webpages and shareable social media graphics. Additionally, to spread awareness and help encourage positivity for eye patching, both groups are asking parents to share photos of their children wearing their eye patches on social media with #EyePatchSuperPower.

And, Prevent Blindness is debuting a new video series, "Focus on Children's Vision," including patient testimonials, and an eye care professional episode. Videos include:

The Mentzer family- After a free vision screening at his daycare, provided by Prevent Blindness Iowa, Andrew was referred for an eye exam. His parents, Kyle and Lauren, share about Andrew's patching and treatment journey.

Zaina and Aleeya- Cousins, Zaina (age 5) and Aleeya (age 9) share their experiences with wearing eye patches, including how to wear an eye patch with glasses, going to the eye doctor, and how patching has helped their vision.

Jayden- Now in college, Jayden shares about the positive effect that access to eye care and treatment he had as a child led to successful treatment of his amblyopia diagnosis.

Dr. Sandra Block - Sandra S. Block , OD, MEd, MPH, president of the World Council of Optometry, professor emeritus of the Illinois College of Optometry , and Emeritus Member of the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors, discusses eye patching, amblyopia and more.

To improve vision and eye health for children across the country, Prevent Blindness continues to ask for support of the "Early Detection of Vision Impairments for Children Act (EDVI)," (H.R. 2527). This bipartisan legislation will establish grants for states and communities to improve systems of care that will ensure that every child in the United States has the chance for early identification of potential vision problems and vision care coordination. The EDVI Act was reintroduced on March 31, 2025, co-sponsored by Congressional Vision Caucus (CVC) co-chairs, U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), and U.S. Representative Marc Veasey (TX-33). Companion legislation is expected to be introduced soon in the U.S. Senate. Prevent Blindness urges everyone to contact their Members of Congress and ask them to co-sponsor the EDVI Act. Individuals can contact their Representative by visiting the Prevent Blindness Legislative Action Center.

"We are highly encouraged to see children with eye patches being represented on a global scale due to the new Disney/Pixar film, 'Elio','' said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "The movie provides parents a unique opportunity to discuss eye patches and healthy vision with their kids, and learn more about ways to keep their vision healthy throughout their lifetime."

For information on eye patching, visit PreventBlindness.org/why-the-eye-patch. Amblyopia resources may be found at PreventBlindness.org/amblyopia-lazy-eye.

For technical assistance from the NCCVEH, please visit NationalCenter.preventblindness.org.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness (NCCVEH)

In 2009, Prevent Blindness established the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health. Serving as a major resource for the establishment of a public health infrastructure, the NCCVEH advances and promotes children's vision and eye care, providing leadership and training to childcare staff, school nurses, pediatric care staff, and public entities throughout the United States. The NCCVEH is advised by a committee of national experts and leaders from the fields of ophthalmology, optometry, pediatrics, nursing, public health, early childhood education and care, and family advocates to guide the work and recommendations of the Center. For more information, or to make a contribution to the sight-saving fund, visit us at https://nationalcenter.preventblindness.org, or follow us on LinkedIn.

