Prevent Blindness Announces New Diabetes + the Eyes Advisory Committee

"We are thrilled to welcome this impressive group of leaders to our new Diabetes + The Eyes Advisory Committee," said Jeff Todd, Prevent Blindness president and CEO. Post this

Members of the Prevent Blindness Diabetes + the Eyes Advisory Committee include:

Karen Allison, MD, MBA, FACS – Flaum Eye Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center, Prevent Blindness Scientific Committee Chair and Prevent Blindness Board of Directors member

Patient advocates include Tamara Joseph, Prevent Blindness ASPECT Patient Engagement Program graduate, and Jennifer Kim. Representatives from Prevent Blindness affiliates are also part of the Committee, including Prevent Blindness Georgia, Prevent Blindness North Carolina, Prevent Blindness Ohio, Prevent Blindness Texas, and Prevent Blindness Wisconsin.

Guided in part by its new Diabetes + the Eyes Advisory Committee, Prevent Blindness is implementing new initiatives to reduce diabetes-related eye disease:

Piloting refined systems of care in North Carolina Community Health Centers in partnership with Prevent Blindness North Carolina. The project will test new educational materials for parents of children with diabetes and young adults; expand tele-retinal screenings for individuals under 40 in community health centers, and improve care coordination. This effort is made possible with support from UnitedHealthcare.

These new efforts will be added to existing resources, including the Diabetes + the Eyes Educational Toolkit created in 2019 to help educate the public on diabetes and its effects on vision, along with providing resources to assist in access to eyecare. This program, with materials available in English and Spanish, is supported by funding from Regeneron and VSP Vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome this impressive group of leaders to our new Diabetes + the Eyes Advisory Committee," said Jeff Todd, Prevent Blindness president and CEO. "By bringing together different perspectives, expertise, and lived experiences, we are continuing our mission to bring an end to vision loss from diabetes."

For general diabetes-related eye disease information, please visit PreventBlindness.org/diabetes. For more information on the "Diabetes + the Eyes" program, please visit PreventBlindness.org/diabetes-and-eyes-educational-toolkit.

For a free listing of organizations and services that provide financial assistance for vision care in English or Spanish, please visit https://preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Sarah Hecker, Prevent Blindness, 312.363.6035, [email protected], PreventBlindness.org

SOURCE Prevent Blindness