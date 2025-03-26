Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month, Providing Free Educational Resources to the Public and Professionals

"Prevent Blindness continues to work to educate all on the importance of access to quality eye care and affordable treatment, especially women, who are at higher risk of vision impairment and blindness," - Kira Baldonado, VP of Public Health and Policy at Prevent Blindness. Post this

Women also have a higher incidence of refractive error. And, women may also experience vision changes during pregnancy and/or menopause.

Prevent Blindness advises that women can help protect their vision and eye health by:

following a healthy diet,

exercising regularly,

not smoking,

learning about any family history of eye diseases as some may increase their risk of disease, and discussing it with their eye care provider,

seeking treatment early for any conditions that can lead to vision impairment and receive follow-up care.

As part of the number of free educational resources that Prevent Blindness offers on women's vision issues, a new Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episode is available, "Healthy Vision and Eye Safety Tips for Women." Prevent Blindness Vice President of Public Health and Policy Kira Baldonado interviews Maria Sampalis, OD, owner of Sampalis Eye Care, discussing the importance of women accessing regular eyecare as well as obstacles some encounter, different vision conditions that affect women, and other health conditions that may be detected through an eye exam. Dr. Sampalis was the recipient of the 2024 Theia Award of Excellence for Industry Influence from Women in Optometry, and is a volunteer member of the Prevent Blindness Development Committee.

This discussion will also be featured in the new Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Podcast later in April.

"As eye care professionals, it's crucial to recognize the unique eye care needs based on gender," said Dr. Sampalis. "Patients often present with wide range of concern, and we must be at forefront of addressing these needs to ensure the best possible care."

Additionally, the Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episode Women's Eye Health and Safety features Janine Austin Clayton, MD, FARVO, Director, Office of Research on Women's Health and Director, Office of Research on Women's Health at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Clayton also wrote the "Women and Eye Health" essay for Prevent Blindness.

"Throughout the lifespan, women will likely undergo changes to their vision," said Ms. Baldonado. "Prevent Blindness continues to work to educate all on the importance of access to quality eye care and affordable treatment, especially women, who are at higher risk of vision impairment and blindness."

EyeCare America from the AAO offers individuals ages 65 and over an eye exam at no out-of-pocket cost, to those who qualify. (On April 7, the minimum age will be lowered to 18). More information may be found at: aao.org/eyecare-america/patients. Prevent Blindness also offers a free listing of financial assistance services in English and Spanish at: preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

For more information on women's eye health topics, please visit PreventBlindness.org.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Sarah Hecker, Prevent Blindness, 312.363.6035, [email protected], PreventBlindness.org

SOURCE Prevent Blindness