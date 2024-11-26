Prevent Blindness Declares Fourth Annual Geographic Atrophy Awareness Week as Dec. 2-8, 2024

"We encourage patients to check out our various Geographic Atrophy resources and work directly with their eye doctor to put together the best treatment plan to help save sight." - Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

While the cause of GA is unknown, the following can increase the risk for GA:

Family history of AMD

Age – over 60 years old

Race – Caucasians have a higher rate of AMD

Light colored eyes

Smoking

Genetics

Heart disease

Diabetes

Women not using menopausal hormone replacement therapy

High blood pressure (hypertension)

High cholesterol

Obesity

High sun exposure throughout the life span

Poor diet with a low intake of fruits and vegetables (specifically dark green leafy vegetables)

To help inform GA patients and care partners, Prevent Blindness offers the Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episode, "Advancements in Treatments for Geographic Atrophy," featuring Rajeev S. Ramchandran, MD, MBA, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Flaum Eye Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center.

Additional Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episodes include:

"Geographic Atrophy and Patient Support," featuring Prevent Blindness Ohio Past President and CEO, Sherry Williams , sharing her story as a care partner for her mother diagnosed with GA.

, sharing her story as a care partner for her mother diagnosed with GA. The "Geographic Atrophy" episode featuring Janet S. Sunness , MD, medical director of the Richard E. Hoover Low Vision Rehabilitation Services at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

For GA and/or AMD patients and their care partners, Prevent Blindness offers the free resource, Living Well With Low Vision. This program provides a variety of free directories, a library of self-help guides, downloadable apps including "GuideME for AMD," access to clinical trial research, and recent AMD research news.

Additionally, Prevent Blindness offers GA patients and others the Vision Loss and Mental Wellness resource from its Living Well With Low Vision program. As loss of vision can lead to feelings of depression, anxiety, and loss of independence, some individuals may notice a change in their desire to socialize with others, or increased frustration with the additional time it may take to accomplish tasks of daily living. Prevent Blindness encourages those experiencing these types of issues to seek support groups of others who are living with GA.

"This is an exciting time for research and treatment options for those with geographic atrophy," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We encourage patients to check out our various Geographic Atrophy resources and work directly with their eye doctor to put together the best treatment plan to help save sight."

For more information on geographic atrophy, please visit https://preventblindness.org/geographic-atrophy. For more information on low vision and mental wellness, please visit https://lowvision.preventblindness.org.

