Prevent Blindness Declares June 28-July 4, 2025, as Fifth Annual Fireworks Safety Awareness Week

"By avoiding fireworks, or attending fireworks displays conducted by licensed professionals only, you will help the Fourth of July remain a joyous occasion to celebrate with family and friends, not a day spent in an emergency room," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

Burns were the most common injury to hands and fingers; head, face, and ears; arm; and leg regions. However, contusions and lacerations were the most common injury to eyes. Teens aged 15 to 19 years had the highest estimated rate of emergency department treated, fireworks-related injuries. Children 5 to 9 years of age had the second highest estimated rate.

Prevent Blindness urges the public to attend only authorized public fireworks displays conducted by licensed operators, and reminds everyone to be aware that even professional displays can be dangerous. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends those attending professional displays to respect safety barriers, follow all safety instructions, and view fireworks from at least 500 feet away. All users and bystanders should wear eye protection that meets the criteria set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). And finally, do not touch unexploded fireworks; instead, immediately contact local fire or police departments to help.

In the event of an eye injury, Prevent Blindness makes the following recommendations:

Seek medical attention immediately.

For more information on the dangers of fireworks or for ideas on how to celebrate safely without fireworks, visit https://preventblindness.org/fireworks.

