Prevent Blindness Declares June as Cataract Awareness Month to Educate Public on Eye Disease that is the Leading Cause of Vision Loss in the United States

More than half of all Americans have cataracts by the time they are 80 years old. However, cataract can also sometimes be found in young people or even newborn babies (congenital). Risk factors for developing cataract include:

Intense heat or long-term exposure to UV rays from the sun

Certain diseases, such as diabetes

Inflammation in the eye

Hereditary influences

Events before birth, such as German measles in the mother

Long-term steroid use (medicines used to treat some health problems, like arthritis or allergies)

Eye injuries

Eye diseases, such as glaucoma

Smoking

The Cleveland Clinic states that cataract surgery is one of the most common procedures, with surgeons performing more than 3 million cataract surgeries in the United States, and 20 million globally, improving vision for 97 percent of patients. For those who have had cataract surgery recommended by their eye doctors, Prevent Blindness offers the dedicated webpage, PreventBlindness.org/cataract-surgery, and the printable "Guide to Cataract Surgery."

"As we age, we are more likely to develop cataract. The good news is that surgery is highly effective," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Make sure to talk to your eye doctor about your risk for cataract and steps you can take to keep your eyes healthy and your vision clear."

For free information on cataract or cataract surgery, please visit PreventBlindness.org/cataract. For a listing of vision care financial assistance programs in English or Spanish, visit PreventBlindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information/.

