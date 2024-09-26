Prevent Blindness Declares October as Contact Lens Safety Month to Educate the Public on Ways to Keep Eyes Healthy During Contact Lens Use

"For many people, contact lenses can be a great alternative for eyeglasses," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "By diligently following the guidance of an eye care professional, contact lens users can maintain healthy eyes and clear vision today and for years to come." Post this

Approximately 45 million Americans wear contact lenses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Used correctly, contact lenses can be a safe and effective way to provide clearer vision for users. However, many people may not be aware that contact lenses are classified as prescription medical devices. The FDA states that contact lenses are not over-the-counter devices and that companies that sell them as such are misbranding the device and violating Federal Trade Commission regulations by selling contact lenses without a prescription.

This also applies to "decorative" or "cosmetic" contact lenses. These are particularly popular with costume wearers during the Halloween season. Even though these types of lenses do not provide vision correction, it is illegal to sell contact lenses without a prescription.

Prevent Blindness urges those who are interested in using contact lenses to first consult an eye doctor to help keep eyes healthy and avoid painful eye issues, including the risk of permanent vision loss. The American Academy of Ophthalmology states that serious eye infections can occur without proper cleaning, disinfecting and storing of contact lenses. Contact lenses that are old or that do not fit well can scratch the eye (corneal abrasions), cause corneal ulcers, and increase risk of bacterial infections.

Individuals who wear any type of contact lenses are at the highest risk for contracting Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK). A serious eye infection that affects the cornea, AK is caused by exposure of the eye to water in pools, lakes, oceans, and even tap water, that contains the Acanthamoeba organism. If left untreated, AK can lead to severe vision loss, and in many cases blindness or eye loss. For more information, Prevent Blindness offers the free "Acanthamoeba Keratitis and Contact Lenses" fact sheet and webpage.

Prevent Blindness recommends contact lens wearers immediately contact their eye doctor if they experience any of the following problems:

Unexplained eye discomfort or pain

Redness of the eye

Watering eyes

Vision change

"For many people, contact lenses can be a great alternative for eyeglasses," said Mr. Todd. "By diligently following the guidance of an eye care professional, contact lens users can maintain healthy eyes and clear vision today and for years to come."

For more information and tips on contact lens safety, please visit Prevent Blindness at https://preventblindness.org/wearing-contact-lenses/ or https://preventblindness.org/acanthamoeba-keratitis-contact-lenses/.

