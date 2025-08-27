Prevent Blindness Declares September as Sports Eye Safety Month as Sports Eye Injuries Increase

"Fortunately, most eye injuries can be avoided by wearing the proper eye protection, including while playing sports," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO at Prevent Blindness. Post this

To help educate the public on the importance of wearing proper eye protection while playing sports, Prevent Blindness offers free sports eye safety information including a dedicated webpage, fact sheet, and shareable social media graphics. The Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episode, "Sports Eye Safety," with sports vision specialist Keith Smithson, OD, of Northern Virginia Doctors of Optometry, and Sports Vision Pros, is also available.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, common sports-related eye injuries include:

Corneal abrasions, or scratches on the surface of the eye

Bruises on eyelids or skin around the eye

Retinal detachments, which can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated promptly

Traumatic cataracts

Subconjunctival hemorrhage, or blood spots appearing on the eye

Internal bleeding

Fractures to the bone around the eye

Damage to the optic nerve or glaucoma

Open globe injuries, which can lead to permanent vision loss

Prevent Blindness recommends that athletes wear eye guards when participating in sports. Prescription glasses, sunglasses and even occupational safety glasses do not provide adequate protection.

Sports eye guards are protective eye wear that could look like glasses with temples or straps or even shields attached to head gear. Eye guards come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Eye guards should fit securely and comfortably and allow the use of a helmet if necessary.

For sports use, polycarbonate lenses must be used with protectors that meet or exceed the requirements of the current sport-specific ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) International, a global standards development organization. Polycarbonate lenses are the most impact resistant. They are thinner and lighter than plastic, shatterproof, and provide UV protection. Most sports have a specific ASTM standard which addresses the specific risks likely to be encountered in that sport.

"Fortunately, most eye injuries can be avoided by wearing the proper eye protection, including while playing sports," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO at Prevent Blindness. "By taking the proper precautions and consistently wearing sports protection recommended by an eye care professional, we can keep our vision and eyes healthy today and for some years to come."

For more information on sports eye safety and injury prevention, please visit Prevent Blindness at PreventBlindness.org/sports-eye-safety.

