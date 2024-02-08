Prevent Blindness Encourages Eye Safety for Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse in April

"This April, everyone in the contiguous United States will be able to view this spectacular astral event – one not to be seen again for more than 20 years. Prevent Blindness wants to ensure all eyes are protected while doing so," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

"This April, everyone in the contiguous United States will be able to view this spectacular astral event – one not to be seen again for more than 20 years. Prevent Blindness wants to ensure all eyes are protected while doing so," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We encourage everyone to visit our website where they can purchase Prevent Blindness-branded eclipse glasses with proceeds supporting our sight-saving mission, and also access a number of other informative eclipse resources."

Failure to protect the eyes while looking at the sun during a solar eclipse can result in "eclipse blindness" or solar retinopathy, causing damage or destruction to the cells in the retina. As part of its Eclipse + Your Eyes program, Prevent Blindness is offering solar eclipse glasses for purchase that are manufactured to meet the safety guidelines of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 12312-2), with proceeds going to support the organization's sight-saving programs.

Prevent Blindness is offering free fact sheets, available in English and Spanish, a free eNewsletter, and other online resources, including:

An educational video on safe eclipse viewing that features former NASA astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino , retired NASA physicist Dr. Rafat Ansari , and medical retinal specialist Dr. Amy Babiuch from Cleveland Clinic.

, retired NASA physicist Dr. , and medical retinal specialist Dr. from Cleveland Clinic. Tips for safely photographing a solar eclipse from astrophotographer and visual storyteller Jon Carmichael .

. Solar eclipse viewing party toolkits as well as children's eclipse toolkits for families and teachers.

For educators and parents, the "Preschool and Early Childhood Solar Eclipse Lesson and Book"

For more information on the Prevent Blindness Eclipse + Your Eyes program, tips for good eye safety practices and where to purchase safety eyewear, visit https://preventblindness.org/solar-eclipse-and-your-eyes/, or contact [email protected].

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Sarah Hecker, Prevent Blindness, 312.363.6035, [email protected], PreventBlindness.org

Caroline Triay, Inizio Evoke, 917.826.7038, caroline.triay@inizioevoke.com, https://www.inizioevoke.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Prevent Blindness