Prevent Blindness Joins in July's Dry Eye Awareness Month, Providing Educational Resources on Eye Disease that Affects Millions

Types of dry eye include "evaporative dry eye" which occurs when there is an inadequate amount of oil in tears, and "meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD)," a condition where the eyelid glands do not produce enough oil or it is of poor quality. MGD is the most common cause of evaporative dry eye.

Symptoms of dry eye may include:

Fluctuating blurry vision

Burning or stinging

Particles in the eye

Gritty, sandy feeling

Itchiness

Redness and inflammation

Stringy mucus

Extreme sensitivity, especially to cigarette smoke

Increased sensitivity to light

Once a diagnosis of dry eye has been made, an eyecare professional may recommend the use of eye drops. Prevent Blindness has created new materials on the proper way to take eye drops, including a printable one-sheet, a new informative video, "How to Use Eye Drops," featuring Dr. Yara Catoira-Boyle, Visionary Eye Specialists, and a dedicated webpage at preventblindness.org/taking-eye-drop-medications.

Prevent Blindness also offers two Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episodes including, "Dry Eye and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD)," featuring April Jasper, OD, FAAO, Advanced Eyecare Specialists. And, "Dry Eye," with Stephanie Jones Marioneaux, MD.

"Dry eye can be caused by a variety of factors and if left untreated may cause damage to the cornea," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Visit an eye care professional to find out if you have dry eye, and if so, work together as a team to create an effective treatment plan to minimize the effects."

For more information on dry eye, please visit the Prevent Blindness resource page at PreventBlindness.org/understanding-dry-eye.

