Prevent Blindness Launches "It Started With an Eye Exam" Campaign to Encourage, Educate and Empower the Public to Make Vision and Eye Health a Part of Overall Health Care

New "It Started with an Eye Exam" campaign from Prevent Blindness asks public to share how eye care services and exams improved their vision and their daily lives

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading nonprofit eye health and safety organization, is launching a new campaign, "It Started With an Eye Exam" to encourage consumers to share their stories of how eye care had a positive impact on their health and wellbeing. The goal of the new program is to increase awareness about the role that vision health plays in overall health, demonstrate the dramatic impact that improved vision can have on productivity and quality of life, and to educate the general public about steps they can take to prepare for an eye examination. The "It Started With an Eye Exam" program is supported by funding from Viatris Inc., a global healthcare company.

Starting on Monday, May 20, 2024, as part of "Healthy Vision Month," Prevent Blindness will begin sharing stories on its social media channels of those whose lives have been positively impacted through eye care and treatment. Followers are also invited to share their stories, using #ItStartedWithanEyeExam or submit their stories to Prevent Blindness for sharing at PreventBlindness.org/getting-professional-eye-care.

In regards to children, without early detection and treatment, uncorrected vision disorders can impair child development, interfere with learning, and even lead to permanent vision loss, according to a report from the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness. Additionally, visual functioning is a strong predictor of academic performance in school-age children.

For older people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, one in four Americans 65 and older experiences a fall, the leading cause of injury among older adults. Impaired vision more than doubles the risk of a fall.

For many, access to eye care begins with a certified vision screening. Prevent Blindness, and its network of affiliates, partners with many leading companies, such as AEG Vision, EssilorLuxottica Foundation, VSP Vision, and Zenni, to help provide vouchers for eye exams and prescription glasses for individuals who do not pass a vision screening and are unable to afford care on their own.

Additionally, a dilated eye exam from an eye care professional can uncover a variety of other serious health issues. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, a comprehensive eye exam may detect:

Aneurysm

Brain tumor

Cancer

Diabetes

Heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Lupus

Multiple sclerosis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Sickle cell disease

Stroke

Prevent Blindness also provides a free directory of vision care assistance resources in English and Spanish at PreventBlindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

"As a public health advocacy organization, our mission is help educate the public on the importance of healthy vision, and help to provide access to eye care for all," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Through the new 'It Started With an Eye Exam' campaign, our goal is to share real stories of those whose lives have positively changed through eye care services, including eye exams."

For general vision and eye health information, please visit PreventBlindness.org.

To share your story through the It Started With an Eye Exam program, visit https://preventblindness.org/getting-professional-eye-care.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube.

