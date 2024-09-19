Prevent Blindness Names Howard Purcell, O.D., New England College of Optometry, as the 2025 Person of Vision Award Recipient

"We are excited to hold our first Person of Vision gala in Orlando, and that we have the opportunity to honor Dr. Howard Purcell's extensive work and impact on the vision industry as well as his patients," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

Dr. Purcell has been the President and CEO of NECO since July 2018. Before assuming his leadership role at NECO, he served as Senior Vice President at Essilor of America and Senior Director at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care. A second-generation graduate of NECO, Dr. Purcell also participated in a group optometric practice for eleven years with his father in Miami Beach, Fla.

Beginning in June 1991, Dr. Purcell joined the faculty of Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry. During his career at the college, he was a principal in the development of the Department of Cornea and Contact Lenses. As associate professor, Dr. Purcell was responsible for both the didactic and clinical components of the program, serving as the Deputy Dean of the college.

Dr. Purcell also serves on the founding board of Latinos en Optometry (LEO). LEO works to gain a broader representation of Latinos within the optometry and larger eye care professional community, along with increasing eye care professional knowledge and understanding of unique cultural differences within the Latino communities they serve.

Maureen Cavanagh, Advancing Eyecare, is once again serving as the 2025 Person of Vision Committee Chair. To date, additional committee members include Marge Axelrad, editorial director emeritus, Vision Monday (VM); Deb Bulken, Luxottica Wholesale; Dr. Gary Chu, NECO; Marc Ferrara, Jobson Medical Information; Rick Gadd, Catalyst Health Group; Dr. Peter Kehoe, EyeMed; Prevent Blindness Board of Directors Chair Jim McGrann, Advancing Eyecare; Dr. Millicent Knight; and Jamie Shyer, Zyloware.

"We are excited to hold our first Person of Vision gala in Orlando and that we have the opportunity to honor Dr. Howard Purcell's extensive work and impact on the vision industry as well as his patients," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We invite everyone to join us to celebrate his many accomplishments and help us raise funds for our sight-saving programs."

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, Person of Vision Award committee membership, and tickets, please contact Albert Muci at (312) 363-6020 or [email protected], or visit https://preventblindness.org/personofvision.

