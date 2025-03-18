Prevent Blindness Names Matt MacDonald, President and Global Head of Managed Care at EyeMed Vision Care, as Chair-elect of its Board of Directors

Prevent Blindness Holds Spring Board of Directors Meeting, Naming Matt MacDonald as Board Chair-elect, and Presents Board of Directors Emeritus Member Paul Howes, Translatum Medicus Inc., with the Louisa Lee Schuyler Award.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading eye health and safety nonprofit organization, has announced that Matt MacDonald, president and global head of managed care, EyeMed Vision Care, has been named Chair-elect of the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors. The vote was held on March 14, at the 2025 Prevent Blindness Spring Board Meeting. MacDonald will succeed current Board of Directors Chair Jim McGrann, CEO of Advancing Eyecare, at the end of McGrann's term in November of 2025.

Additionally, Prevent Blindness presented Paul G. Howes, EVP, Strategy & Business Development at Translatum Medicus Inc., with its prestigious "Louisa Lee Schuyler Award." The award is presented to a volunteer in recognition of outstanding contributions to the mission of Prevent Blindness. Howes joined the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors in 2004 and continues today as an emeritus member, serving on various committees.

And, the Prevent Blindness Public Health and Policy Committee added new member Harris S. Schild, MD, Clinical Advocacy and Support Medical Director at Optum/UnitedHealthcare.

As President and Global Head of Managed Care at EyeMed, MacDonald leads the managed vision care business in the United States and internationally. He previously worked for Accretive Health, Accenture, and Booz & Company. He earned degrees from Northwestern University and Columbia Business School.

MacDonald currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Vision Care Plans, and is a member of the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee. He was elected to the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors in November of 2023, and served as the Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee.

"I am honored to be elected as the Chair-elect of the Board of Directors of Prevent Blindness, one of the industry's most respected and impactful organizations, and look forward to working with Jim, the Board of Directors, Jeff Todd, and the Prevent Blindness staff on the journey to make high quality eyecare available to everyone," said MacDonald.

Now entering its 117th year, Prevent Blindness will be launching a new Strategic Plan in April. This five-year plan is designed to advance the mission of Prevent Blindness during a time of significant organizational growth and a rapidly evolving eye health landscape shaped by breakthroughs in research, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, rising threats to children's vision such as myopia, shifting demographics, and an aging population.

"We are excited about the direction of our new Strategic Plan, one that furthers our aim of ensuring access to high-quality eyecare to everyone," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "I'm thrilled that Matt will be taking on this new role and look forward to working with him, Jim, and the rest of our esteemed Board of Directors as we advance the goals and objectives of this plan, continuing our role as the nation's trusted partner in eyecare."

For a full listing of members of the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors, please visit PreventBlindness.org/prevent-blindness-board-directors. For more information about Prevent Blindness or general eye health information, visit PreventBlindness.org.

