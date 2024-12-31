Prevent Blindness Provides Free Resources to Patients, Care Partners, and Professionals in Support of January's National Glaucoma Awareness Month

"Our various glaucoma resources are offered free to the public and professionals to help empower patients with the information needed to work with their eye care professional to help protect vision from the 'sneak thief of sight.'" - Jeff Todd, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

As part of the Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Expert Series, glaucoma episodes include:

"Glaucoma and Public Health" with Karen Allison , MD, MBA, FACS, Chief of Glaucoma, Flaum Eye Institute, University of Rochester . Dr. Allison was recently elected to the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors.

, MD, MBA, FACS, Chief of Glaucoma, Flaum Eye Institute, . Dr. Allison was recently elected to the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors. "Understanding Glaucoma" and "Information and Resources for Glaucoma Patients" featuring Constance Okeke , MD, MSCE, glaucoma specialist at Virginia Eye Consultants, and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Eastern Virginia Medical School .

, MD, MSCE, glaucoma specialist at Virginia Eye Consultants, and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the . "Focus on Eye Health Patient Story: Glaucoma" with Prevent Blindness Associate Director of Eye Health Services, Tasha R. Lockridge , sharing her glaucoma diagnosis and treatment journey.

A recent study "Prevalence of Glaucoma Among US Adults in 2022" found that approximately 4.22 million people in the United States have glaucoma, with 1.49 million having vision-affecting glaucoma. The data showed a substantial variation in prevalence across demographic subgroups, U.S. states, and counties in 2022. The study was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago (NORC), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington (Seattle), The Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Michigan, and the Institute for Social Research, University of Michigan, Glaucoma Center of Excellence, Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Vision Health Initiative. Study estimates were developed using data within the CDC's Vision and Eye Health Surveillance System (VEHSS).

To help support the dissemination of the study's findings, Prevent Blindness has created social media graphics in English and Spanish, and a dedicated webpage at: https://preventblindness.org/glaucoma-prevalence/. A video series supporting this work and glaucoma awareness has launched with two episodes, including:

More videos in the series will debut throughout the month of January.

Finally, Prevent Blindness and Responsum Health offer the free program, "The Glaucoma Community," a comprehensive platform available in multiple languages providing educational glaucoma content, a personalized newsfeed, and the moderated "Community Chat." The Glaucoma Community is available via a web browser or through a mobile app for Apple or Android users. Members are also encouraged to join the dedicated Facebook group.

To help promote this free resource, The Glaucoma Community Promotional Toolkit was created for allied healthcare and public health professionals. Included in the kit are flyers, social media content, and PowerPoint slides.

"Glaucoma can cause significant vision loss if left untreated. The good news is that with early detection, access to eye care, and the proper treatment, vision can be protected," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Our various glaucoma resources are offered free to the public and professionals to help empower patients with the information needed to work with their eye care professional to help protect vision from the 'sneak thief of sight.'"

For more information and materials on glaucoma, visit PreventBlindness.org/glaucoma. For information on glaucoma financial assistance programs in English and Spanish, please visit https://preventblindness.org/glaucoma-help.

