Prevent Blindness Provides Large Collection of Free Educational Resources for November's Diabetes-related Eye Disease Awareness Month

Diabetic retinopathy occurs when small blood vessels leak and bleed in the retina. Diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness in American adults, affecting more than one in four of those living with diabetes.

Additional risks to eye health occur in persons with diabetes. According to the National Eye Institute, those with diabetes are 2 to 5 times more likely to develop cataracts, and to get them at a younger age. Also, having diabetes nearly doubles the risk of developing a type of glaucoma called open-angle glaucoma.

To help educate the public on the impact that diabetes may have on vision, Prevent Blindness has developed a comprehensive library of materials for consumers and professionals, including:

Diabetes + The Eyes Educational Toolkit- Available in English and Spanish, this resource includes Power Point presentations, fact sheets, shareable social media graphics and a dedicated webpage. The Diabetes + The Eyes program is supported by funding from Regeneron.

Prevent Blindness and the Focus on Diabetes™ video series- This comprehensive series includes a variety of educational videos designed for consumer audiences. Focus on Diabetes is an eye health initiative of the American Diabetes Association®.

The Patient Perspective: Diabetes-related Eye Disease

Diabetes and Your Eyes ABCs

Newly Diagnosed with Diabetes: What you need to know about your eyes

Introduction to the Diabetes + the Eyes Educational Toolkit

The Juvenile Diabetes and Vision Health web resource and corresponding Diabetes + Your Eyes: Vision Health in Youth fact sheets (available in English and Spanish) provide detailed information on what parents and caregivers need to know to help youth with diabetes protect their eye health. These resources were developed with support from UnitedHealthcare.

Diabetes-related Vision Loss and Mental Wellness resources include the Diabetes, Vision Loss, and Mental Wellness video, featuring patient advocate Serena Valentine, mental health expert Melissa Taussig, and diabetes specialist Lisa Golden. A Diabetes-related Eye Disease and Mental Health fact sheet is also available in English and Spanish (supported by funding from Regeneron and VSP Vision).

The Prevent Blindness Diabetes-related Eye Disease YouTube playlist offers a robust list of videos to help individuals living with diabetes learn about taking care of their vision and eye health. Video topics range from patient stories to expert presentations to tips for living with diabetes-related eye disease.

For general diabetes-related eye disease information, please visit http://preventblindness.org/diabetes. For more information on the "Diabetes + The Eyes" program, please visit https://preventblindness.org/diabetes-and-eyes-educational-toolkit.

For a free listing of organizations and services that provide financial assistance for vision care in English or Spanish, please visit https://preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information/.

