Prevent Blindness to Hold 16th Annual Swing Fore Sight Golf Outing at Vision Expo West, Las Vegas

A variety of sponsorship levels are available, including the new "Bronze level" at $6,000, and the "Low Vision Hole," where players will have the opportunity to make a golf shot wearing glasses to simulate the vision challenges experienced by individuals with vision impairment. All proceeds from the event will go to support Prevent Blindness and its sight-saving programs.

Current sponsors include Advancing Eyecare, AEG Vision, INVISION Magazine and Media, Jobson Interactive, MacuHealth, Vision Expo, The Vision Council, Westgroupe and Zyloware.

For participants, foursomes are $3,200 and individual golf slots are $850 for the four-person scramble.

The all-volunteer Swing Fore Sight golf committee is once again chaired by Joe Savarese of Jobson Interactive. Committee members include Dennis Davis, Westgroupe USA; Keith Kamalich, MacuHealth; Jim McGrann, Advancing Eyecare and Prevent Blindness Board of Directors Chair; Hunter Noell, Jobson Interactive; Fran Pennella, Vision Expo; Felix Sides, Modern Optical International; and Peter Sienkiewicz, INVISION Magazine and Media.

"I invite everyone to join me for this year's Swing Fore Sight golf event which provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a great day out on the links with other leaders in the vision industry, and support Prevent Blindness and its programs," said Mr. McGrann.

For more information on the 16th Annual Prevent Blindness Swing Fore Sight golf outing, including sponsorship, tickets, or committee positions, please visit https://preventblindness.org/SwingForeSight, or contact Albert Muci, [email protected].

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube.

