Prevent Blindness to Hold 17th Annual Swing Fore Sight Golf Outing at Vision Expo West, Las Vegas

Current sponsors include Advancing Eyecare, INVISION Magazine and Media, Jobson Interactive, The Vision Council and Vision Expo.

For participants, foursomes are $3,200 and individual golf slots are $850 for the four-person scramble.

The all-volunteer Swing Fore Sight golf committee is once again chaired by Joe Savarese of Jobson Interactive. Committee members include Simran Chatrik, New York Eye; Dan Chavers, Zeiss; Dennis Davis, Westgroupe; Prevent Blindness Board of Directors Chair Jim McGrann, Advancing Eyecare; Hunter Noell, Jobson Interactive; Brett Schumacher, Jobson Optical Group; Félix Sidès, Modern Optical International; Peter Sienkiewicz, INVISION Magazine and Media; and April Stackhouse, Vision Expo.

"The Swing Fore Sight golf event is a great opportunity to connect in person with leaders in the vision industry while raising funds for Prevent Blindness and their programs," said Mr. McGrann. "I hope to see everyone out on the links on September 17 for another fantastic event filled with fun competition and camaraderie."

For more information on the 17th Annual Prevent Blindness Swing Fore Sight golf outing, including sponsorship, tickets, or committee positions, please visit https://preventblindness.org/calendar/2025-swing-fore-sight, or contact Albert Muci, [email protected].

