Prevent Blindness to Host 13th Annual Focus on Eye Health Summit, a Two-Day Virtual Interactive Event, with theme of "Being Seen and Heard"

Participants and attendees of the Focus on Eye Health Summit include a wide, international audience of patient advocates, community-based organizations, vision and eye health organizations, researchers, public health experts, health-care providers, educators, government agency and legislative staff, corporate partners and more.

All are invited to network using the summit's chat features and follow the event on Prevent Blindness social media platforms at #EyeSummit.

The Summit will kick-off on Wednesday, July 10, with keynote speaker Stacey B. Lee, JD, Professor of Law and Ethics at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School presenting on "The Patient Voice." Following the presentation will be a reaction panel and discussion.

Additional presentations on day one of the 13th Annual Focus on Eye Health Summit will include:

Vision Research and the Citizen Scientist Moderator: Mabel Crescioni , DrPH, JD, Senior Engagement Officer, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute Priscah Mujuru, DrPH, MPH, RN, Health Scientist Administrator, Division of Community Health and Population Science, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities Kristen Nwanyanwu , MD, MBA, MHS, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Yale University

Seeing and Hearing Children's Vision Needs Moderator: Phil Goglas II , MPAP, Managing Partner, Health and Medicine Council Sara D. Brown , MPA, Director of Government Affairs, Prevent Blindness Karen Woodhouse , Director, Eyes on Learning



Additionally, Prevent Blindness Board of Directors Emeritus member, Sandra S. Block, OD, MEd, MPH, President, World Council of Optometry, Professor Emeritus, Illinois College of Optometry, will formally present the 2024 Jenny Pomeroy Award for Excellence in Vision and Public Health to nonprofit group, Mission for Vision. The fifth annual Prevent Blindness Rising Visionary Award will be presented to Erica Shelton, OD, MS, FAAO, Clinical Instructor and PhD Candidate, The Ohio State University College of Optometry.

July 11, day two of the Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Summit, will begin with a fireside chat on "The Human Side of AI in Healthcare." Randall L. Rutta, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Council and Brian Anderson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) will have a discussion on the importance of person-centered approaches to artificial intelligence in the future of healthcare.

Additional day two presentations and discussions will include:

The Many Eyes in Artificial Intelligence Moderator: Sally L. Baxter , MD, MSc, Chief for Ophthalmology Informatics and Data Science, University of California San Diego Louis R. Pasquale , MD, FARVO, Site Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Mount Sinai Hospital, Shelley and Steven Einhorn Professor of Ophthalmology, Director, Eye and Vision Research Institute of New York Eye & Ear at Mount Sinai Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, Founder and Executive Chairman, Digital Diagnostics Cecilia Lee , MD, MS, Professor of Ophthalmology and the Klorfine Family Endowed Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Washington Benjamin Xu , MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Chief of the Glaucoma Service, Director of the Data Science and AI Core at the USC Roski Eye Institute

Visible Voices: Vignettes of Being Seen and Heard Moderator: Julie Grutzmacher , MSW, MPH, Director of Patient Advocacy & Population Health Initiatives, Prevent Blindness Larry Johnson , Prevent Blindness ASPECT Patient Engagement Program Graduate Joy Thomas , DoubleVision Blog, Prevent Blindness ASPECT Patient Engagement Program Graduate Jeanetta Price , Prevent Blindness ASPECT Patient Engagement Program Graduate



The Focus on Eye Health Summit is made available at no cost to attendees thanks to the support of the event sponsors. To date, the Alliance for Aging Research is serving as a Platinum Sponsor. Gold sponsors include Amgen Rare Disease, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and BIO (Biotechnology Innovation Organization). Silver sponsors are Alexion, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, BrightFocus Foundation, The EyeSight Foundation of Alabama, Glaucoma Research Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Kirin, Lions Clubs International Foundation, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Patient Access Network (PAN) Foundation, and Research to Prevent Blindness.

"The year's Focus on Eye Health Summit will once again convene leaders, experts, and stakeholders who are passionate about advancing the vision and eye health of our nation and our world," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We invite everyone to register today and take part in this significant event and the important dialogue it encompasses!"

To register for the 2024 Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Summit, visit PreventBlindness.org/eyesummit. For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Nita Sinha, Director of Public Health, at [email protected].

