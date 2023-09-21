The information blocking rule in the Cures Act has far-reaching implications regarding healthcare data sharing. Tweet this

"The information blocking rule in the Cures Act has far-reaching implications regarding healthcare data sharing," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "By taking proactive steps, including information governance, organizations can simplify regulatory compliance."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Prevent Information Blocking and Ensure Cures Act Compliance."

"The Cures Act affects virtually every organization with access to electronic health information (EHI). A key purpose of the act involves facilitating the access and exchange of EHI among authorized parties. These parties include entities such as healthcare providers, patients, and health IT developers."

Information Blocking Rule and Exceptions

"A significant provision of the Cures Act prohibits information blocking by various "actors." The actors specified include healthcare providers, health information technology (IT) developers and health information networks or exchanges (HIN and HIE). These parties must not engage in practices that are likely to inhibit the access, exchange, or use of EHI."

"For example, a hospital that refuses to share necessary health information with another provider, even though the patient has given consent, engages in information blocking. Likewise, a health IT vendor that charges excessive fees for interfacing with other systems creates unacceptable barriers to data exchange."

Best Practices to Simplify Cures Act Compliance

"Healthcare entities that fail to comply with these standards face significant monetary penalties and other disincentives. Therefore, proactive organizations will follow best practices to ensure that patients can access their own data and that data flows where it needs to go."

Information Governance Experts

Information governance plays a key role in compliance by establishing procedures to ensure the availability, integrity, and security of EHI. For help building and implementing an effective information governance strategy, business leaders should contact the information governance experts at Messaging Architects.

