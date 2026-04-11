Preventing Child Sexual Abuse: Darkness to Light Launches National Awareness Campaign

National nonprofit calls on adults to take action to prevent child sexual abuse before it happens.
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Child Abuse Prevention Month 2026, Darkness to Light is launching a national campaign focused on how to prevent child sexual abuse and protect children before harm occurs. The campaign, Childhoods Are Worth Protecting, is an urgent call to action grounded in a simple truth: childhoods should be defined by safety, trust, and the freedom to simply be a child.
Child sexual abuse remains one of the most pervasive public health issues in the United States, affecting 1 in 10 children before their 18th birthday. Yet, research shows that abuse is preventable when adults are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to act.
"Prevention is possible—but it requires all of us," said Rhonda Newton, CEO of Darkness to Light. "Every trained adult represents a safer circle around a child. Through this campaign, we're reminding communities that protecting childhood isn't abstract, it's something we can actively do."
A Campaign Rooted in Prevention—and Real Stories
At the heart of the campaign are survivor-led stories that highlight both the realities of abuse and the power of prevention.
One such story comes from Debi Ray-Rivers, founder of Saving Children and Revealing Secrets (SCARS), whose family's experience with abuse transformed into a movement to educate and protect others.
Her story reflects a critical truth: abuse often occurs in trusted environments, but when adults are informed and prepared, it can be recognized earlier and prevented.
Turning Awareness Into Action
Childhoods Are Worth Protecting provides adults with simple, actionable steps rooted in Darkness to Light's Five Steps to Protecting Children™, including:
- Learning the facts about child sexual abuse
- Minimizing opportunities for abuse to occur in both virtual and physical environments
- Talking openly with children about boundaries, and with adults about prevention
- Recognizing the signs of abuse, grooming, and red flag behavior
- Reacting responsibly when concerns arise
Through free resources, community engagement, and accessible training, the campaign empowers individuals, organizations, and communities to move beyond awareness and into preventative action.
A Growing Movement to Protect Children
For more than 25 years, Darkness to Light has trained over 2.5 million adults across 115+ countries, equipping them to recognize and prevent abuse before it occurs.
In 2025 alone, more than 52,000 adults completed training—each one better prepared to protect the children in their lives.
"Childhoods are shaped by the environments we create," said Rhonda Newton. "When adults take responsibility for prevention, we change outcomes—not just for one child, but for entire communities."
Join the Movement
Throughout April, Darkness to Light is inviting individuals and organizations to take action by:
- Accessing free prevention resources
- Participating in community trainings
- Sharing the campaign message
- Supporting prevention efforts through donations
Access child sexual abuse prevention resources at D2L.org/Childhoods
Media Contact
Jessie Watford, Darkness to Light, 1 8505452561, [email protected], www.d2l.org
SOURCE Darkness to Light
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