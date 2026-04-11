Preventing Child Sexual Abuse: Darkness to Light Launches National Awareness Campaign

"Prevention is possible—but it requires all of us," said Rhonda Newton, CEO of Darkness to Light. "Every trained adult represents a safer circle around a child. Through this campaign, we're reminding communities that protecting childhood isn't abstract, it's something we can actively do." Post this

"Prevention is possible—but it requires all of us," said Rhonda Newton, CEO of Darkness to Light. "Every trained adult represents a safer circle around a child. Through this campaign, we're reminding communities that protecting childhood isn't abstract, it's something we can actively do."

A Campaign Rooted in Prevention—and Real Stories

At the heart of the campaign are survivor-led stories that highlight both the realities of abuse and the power of prevention.

One such story comes from Debi Ray-Rivers, founder of Saving Children and Revealing Secrets (SCARS), whose family's experience with abuse transformed into a movement to educate and protect others.

Her story reflects a critical truth: abuse often occurs in trusted environments, but when adults are informed and prepared, it can be recognized earlier and prevented.

Turning Awareness Into Action

Childhoods Are Worth Protecting provides adults with simple, actionable steps rooted in Darkness to Light's Five Steps to Protecting Children™, including:

Learning the facts about child sexual abuse

Minimizing opportunities for abuse to occur in both virtual and physical environments

Talking openly with children about boundaries, and with adults about prevention

Recognizing the signs of abuse, grooming, and red flag behavior

Reacting responsibly when concerns arise

Through free resources, community engagement, and accessible training, the campaign empowers individuals, organizations, and communities to move beyond awareness and into preventative action.

A Growing Movement to Protect Children

For more than 25 years, Darkness to Light has trained over 2.5 million adults across 115+ countries, equipping them to recognize and prevent abuse before it occurs.

In 2025 alone, more than 52,000 adults completed training—each one better prepared to protect the children in their lives.

"Childhoods are shaped by the environments we create," said Rhonda Newton. "When adults take responsibility for prevention, we change outcomes—not just for one child, but for entire communities."

Join the Movement

Throughout April, Darkness to Light is inviting individuals and organizations to take action by:

Accessing free prevention resources

Participating in community trainings

Sharing the campaign message

Supporting prevention efforts through donations

Access child sexual abuse prevention resources at D2L.org/Childhoods

Media Contact

Jessie Watford, Darkness to Light, 1 8505452561, [email protected], www.d2l.org

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SOURCE Darkness to Light