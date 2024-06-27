Preventing Contamination in Hygienic Processes during pH Maintenance, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about maintaining contamination-free pH sensors in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Attendees will understand the different cross-contamination risks and how retractable assembly technology can maintain sterility at pH measurement points. Learn about effective cleaning and sanitation protocols for proper pH sensor maintenance and storage. The featured speaker will explore how retractable holder assemblies eliminate bioburden by maintaining sterility and reducing manual handling.
TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Properly maintaining pH sensors in pharmaceutical manufacturing is critical for product quality and safety. However, the maintenance process poses significant contamination risks that can compromise sterility and lead to costly disruptions. In this webinar, the speaker will delve into best practices, strategies and technologies to ensure contamination-free maintenance operations.
Contamination prevention is crucial when product purity and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable. The speaker will explore the challenges and solutions associated with maintaining pH sensors in hygienic environments, equipping participants with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their processes. The attendees will gain insights into:
- Understanding Cross-Contamination Risks: Identify common sources of cross-contamination during pH sensor maintenance, including improper handling, tool contamination and procedural lapses
- Maintaining Sterility: Explore aseptic techniques and best practices to ensure sterility during maintenance, including equipment handling and environmental controls
- Effective Cleaning and Sanitization Protocols: Learn about selecting and using effective cleaning agents, appropriate techniques and optimal cleaning frequency to maintain a contamination-free environment
- Proper Sensor Handling and Storage: Correct sensor handling and storage practices to prevent contamination and maintain sensor integrity and sterility
The speaker will also focus on the advantages of implementing retractable holders on pH measurements:
- Benefits of retractable assemblies over static holders
- How these holders maintain a closed loop and significantly reduce contamination events
- Recognize how retractable holder assemblies can effectively eliminate bioburden by maintaining sterility and reducing manual handling
- Combining retractable holders with automated systems reduces process turnaround time and human error associated with manual probe handling
This webinar is tailored for professionals involved in pH sensor maintenance in hygienic processes and will help attendees gain a deeper understanding of critical factors influencing contamination prevention and practical methods to enhance their maintenance protocols.
Register for this webinar today to learn the best practices for pH maintenance in pharmaceutical manufacturing, ensuring sterility and preventing contamination.
Join Ron Bridges, Business Development Manager, M4Knick, for the live webinar on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Preventing Contamination in Hygienic Processes during pH Maintenance.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com/
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article