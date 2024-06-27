Preventing Contamination in Hygienic Processes during pH Maintenance, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar is tailored for professionals involved in pH sensor maintenance in hygienic processes and will help attendees gain a deeper understanding of critical factors influencing contamination prevention and practical methods to enhance their maintenance protocols. Post this

Understanding Cross-Contamination Risks: Identify common sources of cross-contamination during pH sensor maintenance, including improper handling, tool contamination and procedural lapses

Maintaining Sterility: Explore aseptic techniques and best practices to ensure sterility during maintenance, including equipment handling and environmental controls

Effective Cleaning and Sanitization Protocols: Learn about selecting and using effective cleaning agents, appropriate techniques and optimal cleaning frequency to maintain a contamination-free environment

Proper Sensor Handling and Storage: Correct sensor handling and storage practices to prevent contamination and maintain sensor integrity and sterility

The speaker will also focus on the advantages of implementing retractable holders on pH measurements:

Benefits of retractable assemblies over static holders

How these holders maintain a closed loop and significantly reduce contamination events

Recognize how retractable holder assemblies can effectively eliminate bioburden by maintaining sterility and reducing manual handling

Combining retractable holders with automated systems reduces process turnaround time and human error associated with manual probe handling

Register for this webinar today to learn the best practices for pH maintenance in pharmaceutical manufacturing, ensuring sterility and preventing contamination.

Join Ron Bridges, Business Development Manager, M4Knick, for the live webinar on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Preventing Contamination in Hygienic Processes during pH Maintenance.

