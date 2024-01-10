Preventing water damage during the rainy months, tips from the Arroyo Grande water damage specialists

The rainy season brings much-needed relief from dry spells, but it's also a time to be extra vigilant about water damage. SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande has some tips to help prevent damage from storms, wind, floods and leaks.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rainy season brings much-needed relief from dry spells, but it's also a time to be extra vigilant about water damage. SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande has some tips to help prevent damage from storms, wind, floods and leaks.

Set aside some time in the fall to inspect and repair critical parts of buildings and grounds that are prone to water damage. Some of the top places to inspect include: