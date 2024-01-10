Preventing water damage during the rainy months, tips from the Arroyo Grande water damage specialists

The rainy season brings much-needed relief from dry spells, but it's also a time to be extra vigilant about water damage. SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande has some tips to help prevent damage from storms, wind, floods and leaks.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rainy season brings much-needed relief from dry spells, but it's also a time to be extra vigilant about water damage. SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande has some tips to help prevent damage from storms, wind, floods and leaks.
Set aside some time in the fall to inspect and repair critical parts of buildings and grounds that are prone to water damage. Some of the top places to inspect include:
- Gutters and downspouts: One of the most common causes of water damage is clogged gutters and downspouts. When leaves, debris, and dirt accumulate in the gutters, rainwater can overflow and damage the roof, siding, and foundation.
- Regularly inspect and clean gutters to keep them free from obstructions. Consider installing gutter guards to prevent debris buildup and facilitate water flow.
- Check for roof leaks: A leaky roof can result in extensive water damage over time. Inspect the roof for any signs of damage, such as missing or damaged shingles, cracked flashing, or deteriorated seals around vents and chimneys. Promptly address any issues to prevent rainwater from infiltrating the building.
- Properly seal doors and windows: Improperly sealed doors and windows can allow rainwater to seep in. Ensure that all seals and weatherstripping are in good condition. Reseal any gaps or cracks with caulk or replace weatherstripping as needed. This simple step can significantly reduce the risk of water intrusion. The Arroyo Grande water damage team reports that sometimes it's problems with the smallest things that create the biggest damage over time.
- Maintain proper grading: The grading around buildings plays a crucial role in diverting rainwater away from the foundation. Ground that slopes away from buildings prevents water from flowing underneath or pooling near the foundation. Consider adding additional soil or installing a French drain if needed to improve drainage.
- Install sump pumps: Sump pumps are a valuable investment for properties at risk of water collecting underneath buildings. These devices pump excess water away, preventing water damage and mold growth.
- Waterproof basements and crawlspaces: Basements and crawlspaces are particularly vulnerable to water damage. Consider waterproofing these areas by applying waterproof sealants to walls and floors. Installing a vapor barrier can also help prevent moisture from seeping in. Properly insulating and ventilating crawlspaces can further reduce the risk of water damage.
- Maintain trees and landscaping: Overhanging tree branches can become a liability during heavy rain and wind. Trim back branches that hang over, or too close to buildings to prevent them from causing damage to the roof or siding. Additionally, ensure that landscaping directs water away from the property.
- Invest in Flood barriers and sandbags: For areas prone to flash floods or rising water levels, consider investing in flood barriers or sandbags. These temporary solutions can be deployed quickly to redirect water and protect vulnerable entry points.
- Regularly inspect the foundation for cracks, leaks, or signs of settling. Address any issues promptly to prevent water from infiltrating the basement or crawlspaces.
Sometimes, in spite of the best prevention efforts, a storm is unexpectedly strong and some damage results. The Arroyo Grande water damage team is ready to respond to your water damage. No job is too big or too small.
When a home or business has water damage, the SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande is ready to respond. The highly trained technicians quickly restore any water damage within a home or business. The team is here to help anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week when water strikes.
