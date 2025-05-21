Prevention Plus Wellness Launches New Interactive Online Program to Boost Youth Wellness and Prevent Substance Use

"This new platform lets us meet youth where they are—online—while still providing the evidence-based, motivational content that makes SPORT effective," said Dr. Chudley Werch, CEO of Prevention Plus Wellness. Post this

Backed by research and listed on national evidence-based program registries, SPORT has been used by thousands of schools and youth-serving organizations across the U.S. The new online version enhances accessibility and interactivity, offering:

Self-paced lessons with embedded videos, quizzes, and games.

A digital goal plan calendar to track health behaviors over time.

Immediate access on computers, tablets, or mobile phones.

Streamlined delivery for remote or hybrid learning environments

The SPORT Online Program is available now through the Prevention Plus Wellness website and can be licensed for individual or group use. Organizations can also receive free implementation training and technical support with their license.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: https://preventionpluswellness.com

About Prevention Plus Wellness

Prevention Plus Wellness (PPW) develops evidence-based programs that integrate substance use prevention with positive youth development, promoting wellness behaviors such as physical activity, nutrition, and stress control. Its programs are used by schools, public health departments, and nonprofits across the country.

Media Contact

Chudley Werch, Prevention Plus Wellness, 1 904-472-5022, [email protected], www.preventionpluswellness.com

