Prevention Plus Wellness Launches New Interactive Online Program to Boost Youth Wellness and Prevent Substance Use

Prevention Plus Wellness introduces its new SPORT Interactive Online Program, a dynamic, web-based prevention tool designed to motivate youth to avoid substance use while building lifelong wellness habits. This self-guided program combines evidence-based strategies with interactive content to engage teens in health-focused goal setting and behavior change.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevention Plus Wellness (PPW), a national leader in evidence-based substance use prevention and wellness programs for youth, today announced the launch of its new SPORT Interactive Online Program — an engaging digital platform designed to empower adolescents to make healthier choices through cutting-edge technology, motivational messaging, and goal setting.
The new SPORT (Substance use Prevention Optimizing Resilience Training) Interactive Online Program builds upon PPW's proven curriculum, now in a flexible, fully online format accessible to schools, youth organizations, and families nationwide. Designed for middle and high school students, the program uses interactive video lessons, personalized health behavior feedback, and goal planning tools to encourage physical activity, good nutrition, adequate sleep and avoidance of harmful substances like alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.
Backed by research and listed on national evidence-based program registries, SPORT has been used by thousands of schools and youth-serving organizations across the U.S. The new online version enhances accessibility and interactivity, offering:
- Self-paced lessons with embedded videos, quizzes, and games.
- A digital goal plan calendar to track health behaviors over time.
- Immediate access on computers, tablets, or mobile phones.
- Streamlined delivery for remote or hybrid learning environments
The SPORT Online Program is available now through the Prevention Plus Wellness website and can be licensed for individual or group use. Organizations can also receive free implementation training and technical support with their license.
To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: https://preventionpluswellness.com
About Prevention Plus Wellness
Prevention Plus Wellness (PPW) develops evidence-based programs that integrate substance use prevention with positive youth development, promoting wellness behaviors such as physical activity, nutrition, and stress control. Its programs are used by schools, public health departments, and nonprofits across the country.
Media Contact
Chudley Werch, Prevention Plus Wellness, 1 904-472-5022, [email protected], www.preventionpluswellness.com
