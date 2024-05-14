Preview Maryland Ensemble Theatre's 2024-2025 Season kicking off in September

MET's 2024-2025 season to include hit titles, original works, and a "bit of the bold"

FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catch a sneak peak of Maryland Ensemble Theatre's upcoming season kicking off in September 2024! Though we cannot tell you what lies in store for the 27th season yet, we will say that MET's 2024-2025 season will include hit titles, original works, and a "bit of the bold".

During Season Preview, MET's Artistic Directors Tad Janes, Julie Herber and Gené Fouché will announce the show titles for the upcoming season and you will have the opportunity to see a short excerpt of each MainStage show performed by MET Ensemble Members. The evening will also include performances by MET's resident comedy troupes (The Comedy Pigs and Oh, Crit!) and MET's FUN Company (theatre for young audiences).

If you have never attended a MET Mainstage or Fun Company show or are not familiar with our education programs, this free event will be the perfect moment to catch a glimpse into the broad and robust programming produced by MET. While you are there, take the opportunity to inquire about MET's exciting educational programs for people of all ages and abilities. Thanks to our generous donors, MET provides merit and need-based scholarships for classes and summer camps, allowing for a wide range of learning opportunities spanning disciplines like acting, improv, musical theatre, playwriting, and more!

MET inspires the community to have a passion for the arts through our courageous, relevant, accessible programs enabling people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer. Because Steinhardt Brewing Co. supports MET's mission, the Steinhardt team will donate 50% of their sales on Hefeweizen during the Season Preview to MET. This treasured summer brew is a town favorite! The Black Hog BBQ food truck will also be on site to serve up delicious food!

Theatergoers planning to frequent MET for three or more productions from September through June will want to snag MET's deal of the year on season subscriptions! The deepest discount on subscriptions will be offered at this event only. This deal is not offered at any other time of the year, though season subscriptions and flex passes are available throughout the season and we offer discounts throughout the year on individual ticket prices for seniors, veterans, and students.

Free general admission tickets to MET's Season Preview may be reserved by visiting http://www.marylandensemble.org, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office. Pending occupancy, walking in may be possible. Seating is limited and not guaranteed.

This sell out event is for guests 21 years and older and will be held indoors on Tuesday, June 27th from 7:00PM - 9:00PM at Steinhardt Brewing Co. (340 E. Patrick St., Suites 100-102, Frederick, MD 21701) along beautiful Carroll Creek. Drink, food, and season subscriptions are at cost though the event itself is free to attend.

Proceeds from Hefeweizen sales will benefit Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) who for over 25 years have been producing thought-provoking theatre, fun family entertainment, artist residency programs for public schools, challenging classes and side-splitting comedy.

MET is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. You may verify MET's standing with Candid (GuideStar) or the IRS using the Tax ID #52-1964330. Should you or your company wish to sponsor MET's 2024-2025 Season or purchase group tickets, please contact Andrea Baker, Development & Community Outreach Manager at [email protected].

