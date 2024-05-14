Previous Greystar Managing Director Heather Moore is Appointed President and COO of Connexus

Her track record of leadership and operational expertise makes her an invaluable addition to our team. Heather's insights and vision will undoubtedly drive Connexus forward as we continue to innovate and grow in the ever-evolving landscape of our industry. Post this

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Heather for the last eight years and witnessing the profound change she cultivates in her organizations. We are thrilled to welcome her to Connexus as our new President and COO," says Devin Wirt, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Connexus. "Her track record of leadership and operational expertise makes her an invaluable addition to our team. Heather's insights and vision will undoubtedly drive Connexus forward as we continue to innovate and grow in the ever-evolving landscape of our industry."

Moore states, "I am honored to join Connexus as President and COO. I am excited to work alongside the talented team here to propel the Company to new heights. Connexus has a strong foundation, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth in the market."

About Connexus:

Since inception in 2023, Connexus has been the premier RFP platform that drives NOI for owners and operators across the country. With over 180,000 units on the platform, their focus is to create operational and financial efficiencies for everyone.

For more information about Connexus, please visit www.joinconnexus.com

