Previous Greystar Managing Director Heather Moore is Appointed President and COO of Connexus

Moore to leverage years of experience in contract negotiations for largest multifamily operator to optimize Connexus RFP service offering
WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connexus, the nation's leading procurement and request for proposal (RFP) platform in the real estate sector, announced today Heather Moore as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), signifying a strategic move by the Company to enhance its leadership team and position itself for continued growth.
With more than 20 years in multifamily operations, Moore is poised to play a pivotal role in driving Connexus towards its objectives of creating operational and financial efficiencies for their client-base. Her extensive experience and expertise will bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to propel Connexus as the premier partner in procurement and RFP solutions.
"I have had the pleasure of knowing Heather for the last eight years and witnessing the profound change she cultivates in her organizations. We are thrilled to welcome her to Connexus as our new President and COO," says Devin Wirt, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Connexus. "Her track record of leadership and operational expertise makes her an invaluable addition to our team. Heather's insights and vision will undoubtedly drive Connexus forward as we continue to innovate and grow in the ever-evolving landscape of our industry."
Moore states, "I am honored to join Connexus as President and COO. I am excited to work alongside the talented team here to propel the Company to new heights. Connexus has a strong foundation, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth in the market."
About Connexus:
Since inception in 2023, Connexus has been the premier RFP platform that drives NOI for owners and operators across the country. With over 180,000 units on the platform, their focus is to create operational and financial efficiencies for everyone.
For more information about Connexus, please visit www.joinconnexus.com
Press Contact:
Melissa Wirt
Media Contact
Marlena DeFalco, Connexus, 1 3036823943, [email protected], www.joinconnexus.com
SOURCE Connexus
Share this article