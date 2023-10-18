PrevMed Health Announces Preventing Your Next Heart Attack or Stroke Conference In Tampa on December 1st and 2nd

"We're so glad to have our first event since COVID. The past three years have been challenging on the heart. Stress and COVID-19 infection both have had a significant impact on cardiovascular inflammation." Tweet this

Healthy Lifestyle Choices to prevent heart attacks & strokes

Medical Evaluation Assessments

How to take charge of your health

How women now share the same heart attack risk as men.

Event Details:

Date: December 1, 2023 – December 2, 2023

Venue: St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater, 12600 Roosevelt Blvd. N. St. Peterburg, FL 33716

Registration: Attendees can register online at www.prevmedhealthtampa.com. Early bird discounts are available for the first 15 registration signups or until 10/31.

Founded and led by Dr. Ford Brewer, MD, MPH, former Director of preventive medicine programs at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University. "We're so glad to have our first event since COVID. The past three years have been challenging on the heart. Stress and COVID-19 infection both have had a significant impact on cardiovascular inflammation. Heart attacks are the #1 cause of death, and strokes are the #1 cause of permanent disability. Educating people on leading a healthier lifestyle from the inside out is more important now than ever", said Dr. Brewer.

Dr. Brewer developed a method that identifies risk factors and key biomarkers, rarely known by traditionally trained providers, that can be modified through a combination of lifestyle medicine and low-dose pharmaceuticals.

The PrevMed Health staff is highly trained in Dr. Brewer's methods and includes national and international practitioners. PrevMed Health has saved countless lives by reaching people worldwide through the PrevMed Health medical practice and the widely acclaimed YouTube channel viewed by millions of people.

Registration is open, and seats can be reserved at www.prevmedhealthtampa.com.

Press Inquiries: For media credentials, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Shay Brown-Park

Royal Kingdom PR Agency

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 901.800.9544

About PrevMed Health

PrevMed Health is a national preventive medicine practice focusing on preventing and treating chronic diseases, particularly heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Founded and led by Dr. Ford Brewer, MD, MPH, former Director of preventive medicine programs at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University, PrevMed has served as a respected educational source worldwide through medical practices and the widely acclaimed YouTube channel, which millions have viewed.

