PrevMed Health to Host Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Summit In Dallas Shaping the Future of Preventive Medicine

Unlock the Secrets to Heart Health: Join PrevMed Health's Three-Day Summit April 18-20.

DALLAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrevMed Health, a pioneering force in preventive medicine, is thrilled to announce its upcoming conference in Dallas. The Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Summit in Dallas, TX, a three-day immersive health education experience, is scheduled for Thursday, April 18th, and Friday, April 19th, from 8am to 5pm and Saturday, April 20th, by appointment at registration at the Dallas Marriott Downtown.

The Dallas Summit will gather leading healthcare professionals, physicians, advanced nurse practitioners, and industry experts to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in preventive medicine.

Event Details:

Who: PrevMed Health

What: Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Dallas Summit

When: Thursday, April 18th- Saturday, April 20, 2024

Where: Dallas Marriott Downtown, 650 N. Pearl Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Why: The summit offers valuable insights into the future of cardiovascular health, reversing and managing diabetes, and avoiding heart attacks and strokes.

Key Themes:

How to know if you will have a heart attack or stroke.

How to reverse plaque using supplements/medications.

How do you know if you have insulin resistance?

Heart attacks in women: Do you need hormone replacement?

How to build metabolically active muscle.

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Ford Brewer, CEO of PrevMed Health

Dr. Jesus Vega, Preventive, Occupational, and Environmental Physician

Jeannie Shanholtzer, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner

Heather Darwin, Family Nurse Practitioner

Highlights Include:

Cutting-Edge Research Presentations: Leading researchers will present their latest findings in preventive medicine, covering topics ranging from genomics to behavioral interventions.

Partnerships: PrevMed Health has partnered with health and fitness brands like Hurdle Socks, precision-engineered for active lifestyles, support, injury prevention, and healthy feet. PrevMed has collaborated with hydration partners like Drink LMNT, a sugar-free electrolyte drink mix.

Panel Discussions: Attendees will learn from Dr. Ford Brewer, former Director of Preventive Medicine at Johns Hopkins, about his preventive and predictive testing techniques for cutting-edge treatments, diagnostics, weight loss, and strategies for improving heart disease.

Interview Opportunities:

Key speakers and experts will be available for interviews upon request. Whether it's insights into groundbreaking research, perspectives on healthcare policy, or the latest technological breakthroughs, our speakers are eager to share their expertise with the media. Interview times will be available upon allotted times between 8am and 3pm central time each day.

RSVP:

Media representatives interested in attending are encouraged to reach out early to secure their spot by emailing Shay Brown-Park at [email protected].

For more information, including registration details and the conference agenda, please visit www.prevmedhealthevents.com or contact Shay Brown-Park at 901.800.9544.

Join PrevMed Health as leading medical experts discuss preventive medicine's role in shaping the future landscape of healthcare. Sponsorship booth opportunities are available. Contact Hunter Park at [email protected].

About PrevMed Health:

PrevMed Health is a leading provider of preventive healthcare solutions dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to lead healthier lives through proactive health management. With a focus on innovation, research, and personalized care, PrevMed Health is committed to advancing the field of preventive medicine and improving health outcomes worldwide. For more information, visit www.prevmedhealth.com.

CONTACT:

Shay Brown-Park, Royal Kingdom PR, 1 901-800-9544, [email protected], Royal Kingdom PR

Hunter Park, Royal Kingdom PR, 1 901-800-9544, [email protected], www.royalkingdomagency.com

SOURCE Royal Kingdom PR