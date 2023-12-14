Prevu Announces $6 Million Series A Financing, Welcomes New Investors

"In an era where affordability is a growing concern for homebuyers, Prevu is committed to making the dream of homeownership more attainable. Our Smart Buyer Rebate plays a crucial role in helping buyers save money on their purchases." -- Chase Marsh, Co-CEO Post this

Co-CEO Chase Marsh emphasized the importance of commission rebates in today's housing market, saying, "In an era where affordability is a growing concern for homebuyers, Prevu is committed to making the dream of homeownership more attainable. Our Smart Buyer Rebate plays a crucial role in helping buyers save money on their purchases. This financing round will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth and we are excited to partner with our new investors who bring a tremendous amount of insight on real estate and fintech to contribute to our journey."

Prevu's savings-oriented strategy addresses the pressing issue of homeownership affordability, providing a streamlined customer experience that enables homebuyers to unlock significant savings with on-demand, expert advice. The company's commitment to reducing the financial burden of buying a home has been well-received by both investors and customers alike as $1.5 billion of notional real estate transactions have transacted via the Prevu platform.

Prevu is determined to further its impact on the real estate industry, and with this Series A financing, the company is better poised than ever to continue its rapid expansion and empower even more homebuyers on their journey to homeownership.

About Prevu

Prevu is a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers. The company's digital Smart Buyer™ platform offers a homebuying experience with unparalleled control, transparency and savings when purchasing a home. This zero-pressure online experience delivers a smarter, more efficient way for homebuyers to transact. The company currently operates in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Washington DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia, South Florida, Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Denver and Austin.

To learn more about the company, visit www.prevu.com.

