Prevu Integrates AI Technology to Enhance Agent-Facing Tools on Its Digital Platform

"AI is revolutionizing many industries - including real estate," said Russell Sinclair, Chief Product Officer at Prevu. "The productivity gains from our new AI features will save our agents time, and in turn, allow Prevu's agents to save our customers time and money. This integration underscores our commitment to innovation and our mission to provide the best possible experience for homebuyers."

In addition to improving efficiency, the AI-powered tools enhance the connection between agents and clients. Cyndy Stewart, Director of Real Estate Services at Prevu, highlighted the benefits: "The inclusion of AI technology into our agents' daily workflows will supercharge our ability to connect with clients digitally. Agents can now respond to inquiries more quickly, provide detailed insights on-demand, and offer a level of service that sets Prevu apart in the real estate market."

Prevu's unique approach to the homebuying process, powered by cutting-edge technology and industry-leading commission rebates, has quickly positioned the company as a driving force in residential real estate. The AI-driven enhancements for agents are designed to further enhance the company's seamless, efficient, and customer-centric experience.

About Prevu

Prevu is a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers. The company's digital Smart Buyer™ platform offers a homebuying experience with unparalleled control, transparency and savings when purchasing a home. This zero-pressure online experience delivers a smarter, more efficient way for homebuyers to transact. The company currently operates in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Washington DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia, South Florida, Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Denver and Austin.

To learn more about the company, visit www.prevu.com.

