PreVu named one of dentistry's Top 50 Technology Products for 2025

"People don't make high-value buying decisions based on facts or logic — they base them on emotion," said Joanne Villani, co-founder of PreVu Software. "The same dynamic applies to patient case acceptance. Dentists use PreVu to bridge the communication gap between what they can describe and what patients can see for themselves, helping patients immediately appreciate just how transformational an enhanced smile can be. Being recognized as a Top 50 Technology Product further validates the impact we're making on helping doctors present treatment with confidence and helping patients say 'yes' to exciting and life-changing dentistry."

Raising the standards for aesthetic and restorative consultations

Since 2016, PreVu has become one of the dental industry's most effective tools for chairside presentation, and it continues to raise the bar with its proprietary SmileAI technology. The platform empowers practices to:

Instantly upload patient photos through an intuitive, streamlined photo-taking app.

Produce photorealistic smile simulations onscreen in seconds.

Dramatically raise acceptance rates for cosmetic and other high-value procedures.

Stoke patient interest in aesthetic treatment options.

Conduct more engaging and informed consultations.

Strengthen patient trust and emotional connection to treatment outcomes.

Across the country, practices report that PreVu's visual-first approach significantly increases patient clarity, enthusiasm, and readiness to proceed.

A revenue-generating patient experience tool

PreVu is a practice growth engine and a powerful visual decision-making tool that supercharges the patient experience. Subscriptions include white-glove onboarding, access to a dedicated client success manager to help you integrate PreVu into all cosmetic, restorative, and full-arch workflows, and ongoing support.

About PreVu

PreVu is an advanced digital smile-simulation platform used by dental practices to enhance treatment communication and increase case acceptance. Powered by SmileAI technology, PreVu delivers instant, lifelike aesthetic previews that help patients clearly visualize dental treatment possibilities and outcomes.

About PreVu Software

PreVu Software is a leading provider of patient-communication technology for dental practices, specializing in digital visualization tools that strengthen case acceptance and elevate the aesthetic consultation experience. Since 2016, PreVu Software has empowered practices nationwide to modernize consults, improve workflow efficiency, and enhance patient trust through emotionally engaging smile simulations.

For more information

Media Contact

