PRG Real Estate Ranks #2 Nationwide in KingsleySurveys Excellence Elite 5 Award

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRG Real Estate is proud to announce that the portfolio ranked 2nd in the Tier 2 category (10,000 – 30,000 units) of the Kingsley Excellence Elite 5 award. This is the third consecutive year the company has achieved this distinguished recognition.

In addition, one of PRG's communities, AMP Apartments in Louisville, KY, ranked #55 on the Kingsley Top 100 Multifamily Properties list. Furthermore, 31 PRG communities achieved the 2024 Kingsley Excellence Award for exceeding the Kingsley Index benchmark for overall customer satisfaction.