PRG Real Estate Ranks #2 Nationwide in KingsleySurveys Excellence Elite 5 Award

PRG Real Estate is proud to announce that the portfolio ranked 2nd in the Tier 2 category (10,000 – 30,000 units) of the Kingsley Excellence Elite 5 award. This is the third consecutive year the company has achieved this distinguished recognition.
PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRG Real Estate is proud to announce that the portfolio ranked 2nd in the Tier 2 category (10,000 – 30,000 units) of the Kingsley Excellence Elite 5 award. This is the third consecutive year the company has achieved this distinguished recognition.
In addition, one of PRG's communities, AMP Apartments in Louisville, KY, ranked #55 on the Kingsley Top 100 Multifamily Properties list. Furthermore, 31 PRG communities achieved the 2024 Kingsley Excellence Award for exceeding the Kingsley Index benchmark for overall customer satisfaction.
PRG Real Estate partners with Grace Hill to survey residents at move-in, pre-renewal, and after each service request is completed to gain insight during essential touchpoints. Since implementation in 2014, PRG has sent more than 350,000 surveys. Notably, PRG has improved overall satisfaction by 13.75% over the past nine years.
"Every successful venture has a formula that they passionately deem as the key to their success, and at PRG our secret sauce is undeniably our people," said Laura MacDonald, PRG's Vice President of Training and Marketing. "We are honored to have upheld the Kingsley Elite Status for another year and applaud our on-site heroes for delivering 5-star memorable experiences every day."
About PRG Real Estate: PRG is a multifamily investment and management company that owns $2.0 billion of apartment homes across its 11,000 unit portfolio, with 300+ employees nationwide. PRG believes that the only way to offer a quality living experience is through its people. They achieve this mission by hiring and training the best in the industry and creating a supportive and rewarding workplace that inspires its people to achieve great things together. For more information on PRG Real Estate, please visit http://www.prgrealestate.com.
Media Contact
Devon Mendez, PRG Real Estate, 215-744-1200, [email protected], http://prgrealestate.com/
SOURCE PRG Real Estate
Share this article