PRI Unveils GovQuest 2.0: Revolutionizing Public Records Management for Government Agencies Nationwide

"Media, political activists, and organized watch groups know they can target government agencies with unrealistic requests, laying the foundation for lawsuits and taking advantage of existing backlogs," says Lt. (ret.) Ed Claughton, PRI's CEO and Founder.

GovQuest 2.0 goes beyond efficiency—ensuring the highest level of data security and compliance:

Powered by AWS GovCloud: A robust, secure environment that complies with CJIS and FedRAMP standards, two-factor authentication (2FA), and Stripe integration ensure seamless and secure payment processing with PCI Level 1 protection.

Since its establishment in 2008, PRI has consulted and trained tens of thousands of government personnel across 50 states in all aspects of records management. With GovQuest 2.0, PRI continues its legacy of transforming government operations by providing a secure, simple, and compliant public records system.

GovQuest 2.0 is the fastest way to manage the increasing demand for public records while protecting agencies from potential lawsuits. Agencies can now proactively handle every request with ease, ensuring both compliance and accountability.

