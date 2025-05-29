PRI Unveils GovQuest 2.0: Revolutionizing Public Records Management for Government Agencies Nationwide

CORAL GABLES, FL – PRI, the most trusted name in government records management services, has launched GovQuest 2.0, the ultimate solution to automate and streamline public records requests. Designed to replace inefficient manual processes with a fully web-based system, GovQuest 2.0 empowers government agencies to efficiently manage requests from receipt to release—no setup, no hassle.
- Save Time & Resources: Reduce personnel hours spent on public records requests by up to 50%.
- Improve Transparency & Accountability: Meet compliance standards while enhancing public trust with faster response times.
- Custom Forms & Workflows: Drag-and-drop builders, dynamic fields, and templates make customization effortless, ensuring unique agency needs are met.
- Audit Trails & Real-Time Visibility: Comprehensive reporting and tracking enable continuous improvement and operational efficiency.
GovQuest 2.0 goes beyond efficiency—ensuring the highest level of data security and compliance:
- Powered by AWS GovCloud: A robust, secure environment that complies with CJIS and FedRAMP standards, two-factor authentication (2FA), and Stripe integration ensure seamless and secure payment processing with PCI Level 1 protection.
Since its establishment in 2008, PRI has consulted and trained tens of thousands of government personnel across 50 states in all aspects of records management. With GovQuest 2.0, PRI continues its legacy of transforming government operations by providing a secure, simple, and compliant public records system.
Protect Your Agency, Streamline Operations
GovQuest 2.0 is the fastest way to manage the increasing demand for public records while protecting agencies from potential lawsuits. Agencies can now proactively handle every request with ease, ensuring both compliance and accountability.
For more information on GovQuest 2.0 and how it can transform your agency's public records management, visit www.govquest.com.
