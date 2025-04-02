Price Brothers, Inc. (PBI) Professional Plumbing Contractor Announces Acquisition of Poole's Plumbing

Price Brothers, Inc. (PBI) Professional Plumbing Contractor announces the acquisition of Poole's Plumbing, expanding service capabilities across the region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and RALEIGH, N.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Price Brothers, Inc. (PBI) Professional Plumbing Contractor, a leader in high-quality plumbing solutions in Charlotte, NC, is proud to announce its acquisition of Poole's Plumbing, a well-established and trusted plumbing company in Raleigh, NC. This strategic acquisition strengthens PBI's ability to provide exceptional service and expertise to customers across the region.

By joining forces, Price Brothers, Inc. and Poole's Plumbing bring together decades of industry experience, a shared commitment to customer satisfaction, and a dedication to delivering top-tier plumbing solutions. Poole's Plumbing will continue to operate under its trusted name, ensuring continuity for its valued customers while benefiting from the expanded resources and support of PBI.

"We are excited to join forces with Poole's Plumbing. Both Poole's and Price Brothers are leaders in our markets, and with us bringing our business families together we will produce ideas and combine efforts to continue to lead the industry in the Carolinas for our customers, our families, and the community." said Matt Price, CEO of Price Brothers, Inc. "By following our core values and always doing the right thing, we will continue to build on the legacies of our growing businesses while we become one collective unit. I welcome everyone to join in and be part of the magic which is taking place as we are strong and ready to step into the future together."

Customers can expect a seamless transition with the same trusted professionals and a continued commitment to excellence. PBI and Poole's Plumbing will work together to ensure professional service while maintaining the personalized approach that defines both businesses.

For more information about Price Brothers, Inc. (PBI) Professional Plumbing Contractor, visit PriceBrothersInc.com

