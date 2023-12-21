PriceKubecka Names Charlie Holleman to the Company's Corporate Assurance Leadership Team

Holleman's audit experience in construction, manufacturing and distribution, and professional services industries will be valuable to PriceKubecka clients that require CPA-prepared financials in order to grow their business.
DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National CPA and 401(k) audit firm PriceKubecka LLP, today announced that Charlie Holleman will join the organization, serving in a leadership role within the firm's Corporate Assurance practice. In the role of Audit Manager, Holleman will head up the company's Corporate Audit Department. He will be responsible for all aspects of audit and attest engagements including planning, risk assessment, audit fieldwork, conclusion, reporting, and client communication.
Prior to joining PriceKubecka, Holleman was the Senior Manager of the Audit Department at Atchley & Associates, LLP., and has been in the accounting profession since 2005. He is an experienced CPA with a demonstrated understanding of Percentage of Completion accounting, revenue recognition, and external auditing for a variety of industries including construction, manufacturing and distribution, professional services, technology, not-for-profit, and employee benefit plans.
"Charlie is a fantastic addition to our Assurance and Audit family," says Brian Price, Founder and CEO of PriceKubecka. "His experience leading highly complex audits for construction, manufacturing and distribution, technology, and professional services companies will be exceptionally valuable to our clients that require CPA-prepared financial statements, reviews, or audits in order to grow their businesses."
Holleman is currently a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and TXCPA. He also serves as the Treasurer for Rotary Club 63, District 5870 in Austin, and as Treasurer for the non-profit organization BookSpring. He earned his master's degree and BBA in accounting from Texas State University in San Marcos. Holleman will operate from PriceKubecka's Austin office.
For nearly 30 years, PriceKubecka has been helping closely held businesses grow by providing innovative strategies for complex accounting, tax, and audit problems. In addition, companies of all sizes look to PriceKubecka to perform high-caliber 401(k) ERISA Section 103(A)(3)(C) audits. The volume of 401(k) audits we perform annually places PriceKubecka among the elite 1% of CPA firms across the nation. For more information, visit www.pricekubecka.com.
