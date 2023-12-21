PriceKubecka Names Charlie Holleman to the Company's Corporate Assurance Leadership Team

"Charlie's experience leading highly complex, industry-specific audits will be exceptionally valuable to our clients that require CPA-prepared financial statements, reviews, or audits in order to grow their businesses." -- Brian Price, PriceKubecka Founder and CEO Post this

"Charlie is a fantastic addition to our Assurance and Audit family," says Brian Price, Founder and CEO of PriceKubecka. "His experience leading highly complex audits for construction, manufacturing and distribution, technology, and professional services companies will be exceptionally valuable to our clients that require CPA-prepared financial statements, reviews, or audits in order to grow their businesses."

Holleman is currently a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and TXCPA. He also serves as the Treasurer for Rotary Club 63, District 5870 in Austin, and as Treasurer for the non-profit organization BookSpring. He earned his master's degree and BBA in accounting from Texas State University in San Marcos. Holleman will operate from PriceKubecka's Austin office.

