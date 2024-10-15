PricingSaaS Announces 2024 Q4 Benchmark Report on SaaS Pricing Trends

PricingSaaS, the leading platform for SaaS pricing insights, announces the release of its 2024 Q4 SaaS Pricing Benchmark Report. The report analyzes pricing changes from 443 SaaS companies, revealing key trends such as 42% of companies adjusting prices, 14.4% increasing prices, and 8.5% lowering prices. Insights include shifts in pricing visibility, with 7.4% of companies experimenting with hidden pricing, and the introduction of new tiers by 12.8% of companies. The report provides actionable data for SaaS operators to optimize their pricing strategies. Full report available at PricingSaaS.com/pricingIndex.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PricingSaaS, the leading platform for SaaS pricing insights and strategies, is excited to announce the release of its latest 2024 Q4 SaaS Pricing Benchmark Report. This comprehensive report tracks data from 443 SaaS pricing pages and provides detailed analysis on key pricing trends from the first three quarters of 2024.

Key Findings:

42% of companies in the index made pricing changes in 2024. These adjustments included existing price point modifications, the introduction of new plans, and the removal of certain offerings.

14.4% of companies increased prices, with hikes ranging from 2% to 150%. Notable examples include Monday.com, which raised prices across all plans, and Hiver, which implemented targeted increases on select plans.

8.5% of companies decreased their prices, with reductions as high as 65%. Companies like OpenAI and V7 leveraged price cuts to improve market competitiveness and accessibility.

12.8% of companies swapped, added, or removed plans, often introducing new tiers or adjusting features, as demonstrated by Linear's plan changes.

7.4% of companies experimented with price visibility, toggling between visible and hidden pricing to appeal to different buyer personas. SEMRUSH, for example, hid their Business plan price behind a "Contact Us" button.

3.8% of companies offered introductory discounts, with Slack offering their Pro plan at half price for the first three months.

The report also examines pricing display changes and provides actionable insights for SaaS operators looking to benchmark their own pricing strategies, optimize revenue growth, and stay competitive in a constantly evolving market.

"As the SaaS industry continues to evolve, understanding how leading companies are adjusting their pricing strategies is invaluable for operators who want to stay ahead," said John Kotowski, CEO and Co-Founder of PricingSaaS. "This report provides critical data on when and how to implement pricing changes to drive revenue growth."

The full benchmark report is available for download at PricingSaaS.com/pricingIndex.

