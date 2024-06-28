Pride in Palm Springs to Celebrate Under the Theme 'Be You'

"Around the world and in many cities in the United States, LBGTQ+ communities are facing attacks and legislation aimed to take away established rights of equality. The fight for freedom continues." Post this

"Around the world and in many cities in the United States, LBGTQ+ communities are facing attacks and legislation aimed to take away established rights of equality. The fight for freedom continues," added deHarte.

Pride Week, presented by the City of Palm Springs, is not just a celebration of diversity and inclusivity. It's also a significant economic driver for our city. As the largest annual event in Palm Springs and the largest multi-day gathering of LGBTQ+ people in the Coachella Valley, it's a boon for local businesses. In 2023, official Pride Week events attracted over 200,000 attendees. They generated a $38 million direct economic impact for area hotels, shops, restaurants, and other local businesses.

The 38th annual LGBTQ+ celebration will include a traditional slate of Pride events from October 31 to November 3. The Pride Festival showcases downtown Palm Springs and the Arenas District. It features multiple stages of live entertainment, an exhibitor marketplace, and nightly block parties. The Pride Parade featuring 225 parade entries is Sunday, November 3; it steps off at 10:00 am in Uptown and travels along Palm Canyon Dr to Amado. The parade is broadcast annually on the official PromoHomo.TV® YouTubeChannel.

Event sponsors include Visit Lauderdale, La Crema, Absolut, Coachella Valley Firebirds, New Orleans, and Acme House Company.

Details for all Palm Springs Pride Week activities can be found online at pspride.org.

ABOUT GREATER PALM SPRINGS PRIDE

Greater Palm Springs Pride (http://www.pspride.org) is a nonprofit community enhancement organization established to promote public education and awareness of individual rights and civil liberties of the LGBTQ+ community. Palm Springs Pride has tirelessly advocated for equality and diversity since the first Coachella Valley Pride event in 1986.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization brings together the skills, talents, and vision of our diverse community through its programs, including the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast, Pride Honors Awards, OUTstanding Voices: Palm Springs, and the Pride Parade, Pride Festival, Big Gay BBQ and the downtown Arenas District Block Party.

For more information about Greater Palm Springs Pride, visit http://www.pspride.org. Follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/palmsprings.pride.

