Pride Live Announces Stonewall Day 2026 Marking a Call To Action to Protect LGBTQ+ History

The virtual initiative serves as a nationwide "Save the Date" to mobilize online support on June 28, 2026, and to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pride Live, a leading social advocacy organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today issued a national call to action to protect queer history by announcing its Stonewall Day 2026 campaign. Set for Sunday, June 28—the 57th anniversary of the historic 1969 Stonewall Uprising—the virtual initiative serves as a nationwide "Save the Date" to mobilize online support and celebrate the two-year anniversary of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

This year's announcement of the annual campaign comes at a critical juncture for the preservation of LGBTQ+ spaces. In a joint statement reflecting on their recent TIME op-ed, Diana Rodriguez and Ann Marie Gothard, co-founders of Pride Live, emphasized the high stakes of this year's campaign:

"Our history is under active challenge, and we cannot afford to treat our landmarks as permanent without actively defending them. The recent designation of LGBTQ+ historic narratives as endangered is a stark reminder that progress can be rolled back if we look away. Stonewall Day 2026 is not just a commemoration; it is an urgent national call to action to fiercely protect the sanctuaries that tell the true story of who we are."

Underscoring this urgency, this year's observance also marks the two-year anniversary of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC). As the first-of-its-kind LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service, the SNMVC stands as a permanent, physical sanctuary on the very ground where the modern civil rights movement was ignited.

To deepen public engagement with this history, Pride Live commemorates the anniversary by unveiling its new exhibition, "Nothing New: Archives of Affection." Created in partnership with Ringling College of Art and Design, this groundbreaking display unearths a rich lineage of queer joy, resilience, and resistance through a rare collection of historic tintype portraits. By showcasing the intimate LGBTQ+ lives and relationships often missing from the historical record, the exhibit offers a crucial perspective that mirrors the triumphs of today's generation and invites visitors to reflect on identity, acceptance, and enduring freedoms.

To bridge the gap between the physical history preserved at the Visitor Center and the ongoing national fight for equality, Pride Live is launching a digital campaign designed to empower supporters everywhere to amplify this message within their own communities.

To join the global community in observing Stonewall Day 2026:

Visit pridelive.org to download the official "I Support Stonewall Day" digital badge.

Show your support on Sunday, June 28, 2026, by uploading the badge as your profile image or sharing it on your social media main feeds and Stories.

Be sure to tag @stonewallvisctr and @prideliveofficial to amplify your voice.

Use the official campaign caption to tag two friends who inspire you to keep the movement moving forward:

"This #StonewallDay, I'm proud to stand with @PrideLive in support of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. More than just a place, it's a living tribute to the 1969 Uprising and everyone who paved the way. Our history cannot be erased, and it can never be taken for granted. Let's honor our past and fiercely protect our future. Remember the Uprising. Fight for Equality."

Beyond digital advocacy, Pride Live invites the public to experience this history firsthand. Visit www.stonewallvisitorcenter.org for details on planning your visit to see the new exhibit, scheduling a guided tour, or booking an upcoming event. Whether stepping through the doors at the Visitor Center to connect with the past or hosting a gathering to shape our future, your presence helps keep the movement moving.

About Pride Live

Founded in 2012, Pride Live is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to accelerating awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community through social advocacy and community engagement to advance the fight for full equality. From partnering with the most marginalized and underrepresented organizations, to supporting the effort that led to the declaration of the Stonewall National Monument, to conceptualizing and developing Stonewall Day, and creating the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center—the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service—Pride Live works in service of the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about Pride Live, visit www.pridelive.org.

Media Contact

Pride Live Media, Pride Live, 1 212-355-6295, [email protected], https://pridelive.org/

SOURCE Pride Live