Pride of Maui ʻElua Stars in Bravo's Hit Series "The Valley" -- Maui's Newest Luxury Snorkel Experience

Maui's newest luxury power-catamaran, the Pride of Maui ʻElua, takes center stage in Bravo's hit series The Valley, offering unparalleled comfort and unforgettable ocean adventures. Discover how this exclusive vessel is redefining Maui tours and learn about limited-time special discounts to celebrate the feature.

MAUI, Hawaii, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pride of Maui ʻElua, Maui's newest luxury snorkel vessel, recently appeared on Bravo's popular series The Valley. Filming aboard captured Maui's stunning waters and the relaxed luxury that sets the vessel apart.

The Pride of Maui ʻElua is Maui's only luxury power-catamaran, combining modern amenities with respect for the ocean. Known for her smooth ride, spacious design, and attentive crew, she offers guests an elevated, comfortable way to explore world-famous snorkeling spots.