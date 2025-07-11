Pride of Maui ʻElua Stars in Bravo's Hit Series "The Valley" -- Maui's Newest Luxury Snorkel Experience

Maui's newest luxury power-catamaran, the Pride of Maui ʻElua, takes center stage in Bravo's hit series The Valley, offering unparalleled comfort and unforgettable ocean adventures. Discover how this exclusive vessel is redefining Maui tours and learn about limited-time special discounts to celebrate the feature.
MAUI, Hawaii, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pride of Maui ʻElua, Maui's newest luxury snorkel vessel, recently appeared on Bravo's popular series The Valley. Filming aboard captured Maui's stunning waters and the relaxed luxury that sets the vessel apart.
The Pride of Maui ʻElua is Maui's only luxury power-catamaran, combining modern amenities with respect for the ocean. Known for her smooth ride, spacious design, and attentive crew, she offers guests an elevated, comfortable way to explore world-famous snorkeling spots.
"We're proud to have hosted the cast and crew aboard the ʻElua," said Scott Turner, President and CEO at Pride of Maui. "This was a great chance to showcase what makes Maui special — the beauty of the ocean and our commitment to exceptional guest experiences. We hope locals and visitors enjoy seeing the vessel on screen and then experience the tour in person."
Turner added, "At 63 feet, the Pride of Maui ʻElua was custom-built for comfort and space. As Maui's only air-conditioned charter boat, she features spacious decks, elegant interiors, freshwater showers, and eco-conscious amenities. Our expert crew brings decades of local experience to ensure every journey is safe and unforgettable."
The ʻElua offers snorkeling tours Monday through Friday to iconic sites like Molokini Crater and Turtle Town, where guests enjoy vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life while cruising in style.
- To celebrate the feature, Pride of Maui is offering two special discounts from July 11 to July 18:
- 15% off the Luxury Molokini and Turtle Town Snorkel Tour on the Pride of Maui ʻElua, the daily Molokini & Turtle Town Snorkel Tour on the Pride of Maui, and the Maui Sunset Dinner Cruise — A Hawaiian Hula Experience on the Pride of Maui. Use promo code BRAVO15 when booking online.
- 25% off Private Charters for travel starting August 1 and later. Private charters must be booked by phone. Call (808) 242-0955 and mention promo code VALLEY25.
For more information or to book your escape, visit https://www.prideofmaui.com.
