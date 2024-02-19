PrideStaff and G.A. Rogers & Associates Ontario Relocate to Better Connect Inland Empire Job Seekers and Employers

PrideStaff and G.A. Rogers & Associates Ontario recently announced that it relocated to 3281 East Guasti Road, Suite 470, Ontario, CA 91761.
FRESNO, Calif. , Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff and G.A. Rogers & Associates Ontario recently announced that it relocated to 3281 East Guasti Road, Suite 470, Ontario, CA 91761. This office will continue to operate two divisions, offering a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of light industrial, office, and professional disciplines for job seekers throughout the Inland Empire.
Owner/Strategic-Partner Mike Harris and his Ontario team are excited to better serve their clients and candidates throughout the Inland Empire in a more easily located office. "Our previous location served us well for seven fantastic years, but we're excited to move to a new, easier-to-find professional space," stated Harris. "Our new office is closer to the freeway and popular cross streets, making it simple for job seekers to find our door. Even better—we're near a hub of professional office buildings, creating opportunities to connect candidates looking for clerical and professional roles with employers seeking top talent, as well as continue to meet the needs of our light industrial clients."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Ontario office uses this approach to recruit superior industrial, commercial, professional, and office candidates for employers in their market.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
