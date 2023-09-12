PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial Dallas Named to Dallas Business Journal's 2023 Best Places to Work List

PrideStaff Dallas is continually rated as one of the best places to work because of our reputation, best-in-class processes and industry-leading technology, but at the end of the day, it comes down to our culture. Tweet this

Recognition for excellence is nothing new for the Dallas staffing and employment agency. They also made it on the Best Places to Work in North Texas list in 2015 and 2021, won the 2022 Addison Readers' Choice Award, and were ranked #8 on the Dallas Business Journal's 2022 list of North Texas' Largest Staffing Agencies.

Amy Linn, CSP and Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Dallas, is thrilled that her office made the list again this year. "My partner, Julie Vicic, and I strive to create a work environment in which employees' roles align with their strengths and preferences," stated Linn. "Receiving this award is especially meaningful because it validates that we've accomplished our goal of engaging our team in work that's both fulfilling and meaningful."

"PrideStaff Dallas is continually rated as one of the best places to work because of our reputation, best-in-class processes and industry-leading technology, but at the end of the day, it comes down to our culture," continued Linn. "Over the years, our management team has made a concerted effort to create a great work experience for each employee. By finding new ways to recognize individual achievements, embracing workplace flexibility, creating clear paths and providing opportunities for professional growth, we've created a great 'work home' for our team – and it's evidenced in our employee performance, retention rates and awards like this one."

