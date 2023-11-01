PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial Memphis Relocate to Better Serve Job Seekers and Employers

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Memphis PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial office recently relocated to 4485 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117. This office will continue to operate both divisions, offering a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of light industrial, office, financial, and accounting disciplines for job seekers throughout the Memphis area.
FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Memphis PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial office recently relocated to 4485 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117. This office will continue to operate both divisions, offering a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of light industrial, office, financial, and accounting disciplines for job seekers throughout the Memphis area.
Owner/Strategic-Partner Jeremy Thacker-Rhodes and his Memphis team have moved their office to an easily accessible, first-floor location with more space to better position the office to serve their clients and candidates in the Memphis market. "We needed more room to get to know job seekers and employers and find out how we can meet their hiring and employment needs," stated Thacker-Rhodes. "Since our new building was formerly a bank, it has a convenient drive-thru window. Associates who don't have the time or inclination to come into the office can pick up checks and pay cards without having to park or come inside.
"Our new building also allows us to have a separate PrideStaff Financial space. We're excited to dedicate more room and resources to connecting finance and accounting employers with reliable professionals," continued Thacker-Rhodes. "Our new location allows us to better serve our clients, associates, and staff from an accessible, more upscale location."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Memphis office uses this approach to recruit superior industrial, commercial, and office candidates for employers in their market.
About PrideStaff‥
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.‥
